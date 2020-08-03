Wildflower Cases Just Dropped A Zodiac Collection & My Horoscope Says I Need To Buy One

If you take a quick mental trip back to the early 2000s, you might remember that there was one specific must-have souvenir that anyone on a beach vacation knew to snag: the airbrushed tee. It was the quintessential way to prove to the world that you had, in fact, been traipsing around on a tropical holiday. And now, the same style is back—only, instead of t-shirts, this airbrushed look has upgraded to phone cases. Not just any old phone cases, but zodiac-themed phone cases(!!!). The new Wildflower zodiac phone cases are the perfect combination of early aughts vacation vibes and 2020’s zodiac obsession, and we’re deeming them the accessory of the season.

Though I’m not someone who introduces myself with my name, age and zodiac sign (You know who you are.), I definitely align with my sun, moon and rising signs. Considering I’m a Gemini sun—one of the most hated signs, and I will refute any criticism, thanks—the zodiac has always been an interesting way for me to identify. For a while, I felt embarrassed to admit I was a Gemini, but after realizing that each sign has its pros and cons—and the fact that you can’t choose into which sign you were born—I started to feel an affinity for Geminis everywhere.

Now, I’m so confident in my zodiac sign, that I’m willing to carry around a phone case with “Gemini” emblazoned on it. If that isn’t growth, I don’t know what is. So if you, too, love to embrace your sign and all the ups and downs that come with it, allow me to introduce you to the seriously cute Wildflower zodiac phone case collection. Celebs like Bella Hadid, Halsey and Dua Lipa already love the brand, so if you haven’t checked it out before, now is the time. Odds are, you’ll see these new cases all over Instagram—and in the hands of your favorite celebrities—right after your order your own.

The entire zodiac phone case collection is available now on the Wildflower site starting at $35, and I rounded up a few—one for each type of sign: air, water, fire and earth—so you could get an idea of what each case looks like. There’s a case for each and every sign, so you might as well grab your sun, moon, rising and all other signs with which you feel connected. Depending on your mood, you can switch it up, and have several fun phone case options from which to choose. (That’s the Gemini in me talking. We love options!) Every case is so fun and a perfect match for its zodiac sign, so don’t be surprised if you suddenly feel seen by a phone case. After all, it’s written in the stars.

1. Taurus Phone Case

Covered in soothing pinks and blues, a headstrong Taurus won’t be able to resist calming down at the site of this zodiac phone case.

2. Aries Phone Case

If you’ve ever met an Aries, you’ll understand why their zodiac phone case is adorned with fiery red hearts. Now the fire sign can show off their passion in way that leaves no one heartbroken.

3. Gemini Phone Case

Fun and free Geminis are sure to love all the bright colors on their zodiac phone case. Plus, the stars will remind them that they shine brighter than the rest. (As a Gemini, I’m allowed to say that.)

4. Scorpio Phone Case

Scorpios are both bold and elegant at the same time, which makes this sultry-but-fun zodiac phone case the perfect option for the water sign.