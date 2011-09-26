Wild Thing, I Think I Love You: A Fashion Editorial

MM6 is Maison Martin Margiela’s sister label, founded in 1998. Just as distinctively conceptual but more wearable for everyday, the MM6 Maison Martin Margiela collection for Fall is all about deconstruction and the creative layering and styling of timeless fashion separates.

For “Wild Thing,” we put the MM6 Maison Martin Margiela collection and pieces from their collaboration with Opening Ceremony on one of the rising stars at Ford Models, Ruby Jean. The Scottish beauty who grew up in Australia, is just turning 18 next month and has walked for everyone from Jil Sander to Marc Jacobs this season. Keep your eyes on this one, folks! – Truc Nguyen

Photographer: Daniel King

Photo Assistants: Nico Kern and Spencer Wohlrab

Stylists: Emily Finkbinder & Truc Nguyen, StyleCaster

Hair: Tamara McNaughton

Makeup: Angie Parker for NARS

Model: Ruby Jean, FORD