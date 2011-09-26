Wild Thing, I Think I Love You: A Fashion Editorial

MM6 is Maison Martin Margiela’s sister label, founded in 1998. Just as distinctively conceptual but more wearable for everyday, the MM6 Maison Martin Margiela collection for Fall is all about deconstruction and the creative layering and styling of timeless fashion separates.
For “Wild Thing,” we put the MM6 Maison Martin Margiela collection and pieces from their collaboration with Opening Ceremony on one of the rising stars at Ford Models, Ruby Jean. The Scottish beauty who grew up in Australia, is just turning 18 next month and has walked for everyone from Jil Sander to Marc Jacobs this season. Keep your eyes on this one, folks! – Truc Nguyen
Photographer: Daniel King
Photo Assistants: Nico Kern and Spencer Wohlrab
Stylists: Emily Finkbinder & Truc Nguyen, StyleCaster
Hair: Tamara McNaughton
Makeup: Angie Parker for NARS
Model: Ruby Jean, FORD
left: MM6 Maison Martin Margiela x Opening Ceremony silk shirt, $530, and denim and leather pants, $475, at Opening Ceremony; MM6 Maison Martin Margiela wool arm warmer, $195 per pair, at Maison Martin Margiela
right: MM6 Maison Martin Margiela wool top, $390, and cotton canvas collar, $190, at Maison Martin Margiela; MM6 Maison Martin Margiela x Opening Ceremony dress shirt, $725, and grey skirt (unfastened from trousers), $450, at Opening Ceremony
left: MM6 Maison Martin Margiela x Opening Ceremony mohair dress, $725 at Opening Ceremony; MM6 Maison Martin Margiela faux fur coat collar (around waist), $1,180, and fur arm warmers, $475, at Maison Martin Margiela
right: MM6 Maison Martin Margiela fur capelet, $425, and cotton trousers, $355, at Maison Martin Margiela; MM6 Maison Martin Margiela x Opening Ceremony white button down, $725, at Opening Ceremony
left: MM6 Maison Martin Margiela x Opening Ceremony faux fur coat, $,1,420, at Opening Ceremony; MM6 Maison Martin Margiela wool cardigan, $695, denim trousers, $335, leather armpieces, $265, and leather belt, $160, at Maison Martin Margiela
right: MM6 Maison Martin Margiela blouse, $375, at Maison Martin Margiela; MM6 Maison Martin Margiela x Opening Ceremony viscose maxi skirt, $445, at Opening Ceremony
MM6 Maison Martin Margiela x Opening Ceremony mohair dress, $725, and leather belt, $135, at Opening Ceremony; MM6 Maison Martin Margiela fur coat collar (around waist), $1,180, and fur arm pieces, $475, at Maison Martin Margiela