20 Pairs of Wild-in-the-Best-Way Sunglasses You Need This Spring

Kristen Bousquet
We’ll always love our classic wayfarers and aviators, but there’s something about a statement-making pair of sunglasses that really has the ability to shake up an outfit, and offer some serious cool points.

Bold shades have been trending throughout the last couple of seasons—from pastel colors to embellished styles—and it seems the trend has hit a fever pitch this spring.

Here, we’ve chosen 20 wild-in-the-best-way pairs of sunglasses you need in your life.

Rad & Refined Woke Up Like This Sunglasses; $32 at forever21.com

Pink Cat-Eye Shades, $30; at Front Row Shop

Aria Cat-Eye Shades; $25 at nastygal.com

Linda Farrow For Yazbuky Lips Sunglasses; $296 at asos.com

Linda Farrow Pointy Cat Eye Sunglasses; $359 at asos.com

Rock Style Small Frame Sunglasses; $8.79 at chicnova.com

Luna Iridescent Sunglasses; $129 at westlaboutique.com

Crap Eyewear The Cotton Candy T.V. Eye Sunglasses, $58; at Dolls Kill

Cut Out Cat Eye Sunglasses; $18 at us.missselfridge.com

Her Tiny Teeth Magenta Shades, $92; at Dolls Kill 

Monki Leora Round Mirror Sunglasses; $18 at asos.com

Quay Fleur Shades - Gold; $45 at nastygal.com

Prism Moscow Mother of Pearl Cat-Eye Sunglasses; $410 at modaoperandi.com

Oliver Peoples Brinley Sunglasses; $335 at marissacollections.com

Cream Filigree Cat Eye Sunglasses; $26 at us.riverisland.com

Super Mona Ferragosto Sunglasses; $279 at jcrew.com

Illesteva Leonard II Sunglasses; $290 at barneys.com

Yazhoo Spitfire Sunglasses; $39 at forever21.com

TOMS Yvette Sunglasses - Bloomingdale's Exclusive; $139 at bloomingdales.com

