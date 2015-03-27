20 Pairs of Wild-in-the-Best-Way Sunglasses You Need This Spring

We’ll always love our classic wayfarers and aviators, but there’s something about a statement-making pair of sunglasses that really has the ability to shake up an outfit, and offer some serious cool points.
MORE: 9 Easy Ways to Break Out of a Style Rut
Bold shades have been trending throughout the last couple of seasons—from pastel colors to embellished styles—and it seems the trend has hit a fever pitch this spring.
MORE: Quirky Bags Are the the Number One Trend for Spring
Here, we’ve chosen 20 wild-in-the-best-way pairs of sunglasses you need in your life.