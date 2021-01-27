Everyone Is Obsessing Over This $35 Quilted Coat From Target

The worst thing about winter weather is feeling like you have to sacrifice your style in the name of keeping warm. You know the deal: You look cute in the morning before having to pile on the layers to keep from freezing your butt off, but after? Meh. Luckily, this $35 Wild Fable quilted jacket from Target is here to prove just how stylish you can be, without freezing off a few limbs in the process.

Let me be the first to say that I don’t need another jacket in my wardrobe this season. As soon as the weather drops below fifty degrees, I go a little crazy for coats. I must have over 20 in my collection by now, ranging from the vintage leather staple that I wear everywhere to more formal options that are great to wear to work (Remember offices?) or an outdoor dining situation.

I promised myself I wouldn’t buy any more outerwear this year, but I might have to make an exception for this new coat I spotted at Target. The Wild Fable Button-Front Quilted Jacket is well within my budget, and as someone who almost exclusively wears black and white, I could do with a more colorful option every now and then. In fact, I may or may not have already added the blue one to my cart.

It’s clear that these days, having a singular coat that you wear everywhere is no longer an option (No shade to practical shoppers and capsule wardrobe-lovers everywhere; I’m just a fashion maximalist!). Every fashion girl knows that you need a few options to match your every mood and outfit, but this lightweight option from Target might just trump them all this season. Not only does it retail for under $40, but it comes in two colors and inclusive sizing from XS-4X. Plus, I just love that funnel neck collar.

I’m massively into the quilted outerwear trend this season, and while this baby looks great alone, it also perfectly layers under thicker coats if you need some extra warmth. In addition to the periwinkle blue hue, it also comes in creamy neutral tan, and the combo of the light brown color and the quilting is serving me major equestrian vibes. As a former horse girl, I’m obviously going to pair it with a pair of knee-high black riding boots. Try and stop me.

If your style leans a little preppier, you could also try styling this jacket with the sweater of your choice, tights and a black tennis skirt (They blew up on TikTok late last year, remember?). Hell, I could even see it looking great with chocolate-colored trousers and a coordinating turtleneck for a chic all-brown ensemble! We’re talking options, people.

Your jacket is the first thing people see when they pass on you on the street, so why not choose one that is both warm and cute? If you’ve already got something heavy-duty in your closet, add this Wild Fable Button-Front Quilted Jacket to the mix (In either color! Or both!) and complete your winter wardrobe without breaking the bank.