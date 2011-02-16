Wilco Releases Wilco Featuring Wilco

Wilco (the band) released Wilco (The Album) today featuring Wilco (The Song). I really enjoy how this blog is reading like the David Foster Wallace short story, “The Depressed Person” right now.

This is Wilco’s (i.e. Wilco the band) seventh album and they’ve compiled a strong list of songs for this album that run the musical gamut but fundamentally circle around the same idea of self discovery and fulfillment lyrically. However, as the album (i.e. Wilco The Album) cover art suggests, Wilco (i.e. the band) does not take themselves (i.e. the members of Wilco the band) too seriously and their tongue-in-cheek lyrics further that notion.

Pick up a copy of the album (i.e. Wilco The Album) here but you can also stream the album for free from the Wilco (i.e. Wilco the band) homepage (i.e. the homepage of Wilco the band where you can listen to Wilco The Album and Wilco The Song). See what I did there?