5 Unexpected Spring Looks That Start With a Pair of Wide-Leg Chinos and Look Cool as Hell

Oh, spring. You return every year at this precise time, but you never get old. As soon as the weather starts warming, we’re met with a slew of delightful qualities we somehow forgot we loved about you while suffering through the frozen depths of winter—things like buds on trees, canvas sneaks and lunch on the park bench with the sun on our shoulders. And then, of course, there’s the crop of trends you usher in, beckoning us to shop and stoking our excitement for getting dressed all over again.

This year doesn’t disappoint, with safari, metallics and ruffles making waves, and it-hues ranging from an ethereal blue to a fierce orange, appealing to every type of color lover. With so many fashion riches to enjoy, it’s all too easy to go overboard, piling on a mash-up of trends or too much of one thing (cold shoulder overload of 2017, we see you). One way to ensure your outfit is on-trend rather than too much? Start with a pair of fashion-forward pants like a high rise, wide-leg crop chino, as the clean, modern, classic counterbalance to the other elements of your look. Chinos have a way of elevating whatever you wear with them. They’re supremely comfortable, too. And in colors like khaki, white and even a yummy pale pink, there isn’t much they don’t work with, starting with these five reigning so-right-now trends.

Millennial Blue

This soft, approachable shade is like a sartorial ASMR video—it has an instantly calming effect. Lucky for all of us living in these frenetic times that we’re seeing it everywhere right now. To achieve the muted head-to-toe pastel look popping up on street-style feeds, reach for a pair of wide-leg chino pants in a faint shade like pale pink to pair with a top in the celestial color. This relaxed vibe only gets cooler with accessories in the same heavenly hue.

Shop the look: High Rise Wide-Leg Crop Chinos in Light Pink, $59.95 at Gap; Pleated Fabric Shopper in Fresh Blue, $49 at Cos; Ribbed Knit Top in Sky Blue, $59.99 at Mango; Jelly SideStripe Old Skool in Cool Blue, $70 at Vans; Harlan Blue Crystal Blue Mirrored Lens, $159.95 at Toms.

Orange Appeal

In fiery contrast to the popularity of pastels right now, the spring runaways were also lit up with blazing orange (a cousin to the Pantone 2019 color of the year—Living Coral). This high-energy, big-personality color needs a neutral to temper it, so reach for a pair of khaki colored chinos in a soft, vintage wash. Try wearing a tangerine-hued, oversized boyfriend cardigan open with a top in a complementary color, like yellow, peeking out, to give your look dimension. Add a choker and a brown flat, and you’re golden.

Shop the look: High Rise Wide-Leg Crop Chinos in Khaki, $59.95 at Gap; Oversized Cardigan in Tory Orange, $495 at Tory Burch; Soft Slub Dee V-Neck T-Shirt in Yellow, $24.95 at Gap; Harper Necklace, $84 at Miranda Frye; Leather Loafer Espadrille with Collapsible Back in Cognac Brown, $49.95 at Gap.

Grown-Up Ruffles

They’re back in a big way, but as with margaritas and reality TV, moderation is key. The formula for just-the-right amount of flounce: Limit yourself to one ruffled item, and wear it with a clean-lined piece, like wide-leg, cropped chinos, Here, we paired chic black chinos with a ruffled blouse, a sleek loafer and accessories that clearly possess a sense of fun. Sticking within the same color family helps keep the overall look in check, too.

Shop the look: High Rise Wide-Leg Crop Chinos in Black, $59.95 at Gap; Self Portrait Dotted Ruffle Blouse, $310 at Intermix; Mini Lolita bag, $145 at Kayu; Beaded Heart Drop Earrings, $42 at Shopbop; Leather Pointy Loafers, $59.95 at Gap.

Safari Chic

The exotic-meets-utilitarian safari look is easy to nail, when you rely on a couple classic pieces, like high rise wide-leg chinos in khaki and an army green utility jacket, to do the heavy lifting. Cinch a 70s-style belt over the jacket, and add tortoise-shell earrings and snakeskin ankle boots—the smart crop of the pant assures they’ll get seen!

Shop the look: High Rise Wide-Leg Crop Chinos in Khaki, $59.95 at Gap; Garment-Dyed Utility Jacket in Soft Green, $89.95 at Gap; Clare Earrings, $58 at Free People; Fang Bootie, $168 at Revolve; Gertie Belt, $38 at Aritzia.

Modern Metallics

This season, we’re seeing loads of fabric with shimmer and sparkle, and there’s positively no reason to save it for after dark. In fact, while you may be inclined to take metallics in a glam or dressy direction, wearing them during the day with casual pieces looks modern. Choose a pair of white chino pants as the refreshing counterpoint to a metallic anorak. Add a couple silvery accessories and throw in another hot color like magenta to finish the on-the-go look.

Shop the look: High Rise Wide-Leg Crop Chinos in White, $59.95 at Gap; Silver Nylon Jacket, $49.90 at Bershka; Birkenstock Arizona Silver Sandals, $110 at Urban Outfitters; Webster Fanny Pack, $75 at State; Classic Suspender Earrings, $99 at Maison Miru.

This post was created by STYLECASTER for Gap.