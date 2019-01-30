StyleCaster
Cute Wide-Fit Winter Booties You Need in Your Life Right Now

Maggie Griswold
by
Photo: Allison Kahler.

Booties are one of my favorite parts of winter because they look good with everything and are almost always super comfy. I seriously love that there are so many different patterns, fabrics, heel heights—I could go on. It basically gives me an excuse to buy every pair I see because they’re all different. And if you think you’ll never find any to fit your wide feet? Think again. There are loads of cute wide-fit winter booties that want to come home with you right freakin’ now.

Whether you love wearing heeled booties because they make you feel tall (I’m 5’3″, so I totally fall into this category) or you’re on your feet all day and just want something that’s cute but also easy to stand in, I got you. There are booties for every single occasion. Plus, booties are here for you; they’ll help you hide the chipped toe-nail polish you have because you’ve been too busy (or lazy) to go get a pedicure for, like, months. (Anyone? Just me?) Seriously, if you need any excuse to buy some cute booties, hit me up, because I’ll give you at least 20. I’ll even go shopping with you, because that’s how much I want everyone to love booties as much as I do. (I don’t have a problem, OK?!)

Even if you hate shoe shopping because you need wide-fit shoes and you can never find them anywhere, I want to see you in some damn booties! To help alleviate your search, I’ve found 21 cute pairs of wide-fit winter booties that you need in your life immediately. No excuses this time.

Wide-Fit Elsa Sock Boots, $64 at ASOS

These will elevate your winter wardrobe to new heights (figuratively and literally—they’re very tall).

Sam Edelman Tinsley, $34.99 at Zappos

So you can stay looking cute—even when it’s snowing.

Bella Vita Elody II Pointy-Toe Bootie, $89.95 at Nordstrom

The buckle detailing on these booties is absolute perfection.

Wide-Fit Brianna Chunky Zip Boots, $56 at ASOS

Just looking at these makes me feel 100 percent cooler than I am.

Bellini Gaze Bootie, $69.99 at DSW

Patchwork booties? Uh, yes please.

Salvatore Ferragamo Atri Chain-Link Bootie, $730 at Nordstrom

So sleek. So beautiful. So need to be in my closet.

Hush Puppies Cyra Catelyn, $99.95 at Zappos

To help you achieve that wildflower aesthetic.

Marc Fisher Leave Bootie, $54.98 at DSW

Perfect brown booties (like these) are a wardrobe staple.

Chunky Chelsea Heeled Boot, $45 at ASOS

You’ll match the gray weather—except you’ll look way cuter.

J. Renee Tunatti Bootie, $79.90 at Nordstrom

Hello, beautiful. Can I take you home with me?

Suedette Heeled Chelsea Boot, $45 at ASOS

Everyone needs black Chelsea boots. There, I said it.

Bella Vita Emerson II Chelsea Bootie, $89.95 at Nordstrom

These make me feel like the villain in the movie Holes (you know, the one who puts rattlesnake venom in her nail polish?), and I don’t hate it. (I don’t even own them, and they’re making me feel this way! Imagine what they could do if you wore them!)

Comfortiva Cordia, $94.99 at Zappos

You’ll never want to take these beauties off.

Eastern Wide-Fit Sock Boots, $56 at ASOS

They’re everything I ever wanted in a shoe.

Bella Vita Nicolette Ruffle Dress Bootie, $79.95 at Nordstrom

These booties are guaranteed to dress up any outfit. (They literally have “dress” in the name.)

Chelsea Block Heel Boot in Leopard, $45 at ASOS

BRB, buying these right now.

Penny Loves Kenny Ratch Bootie, $59.99 at DSW

For when you want to emulate Mary Poppins.

Eliza Heeled Sock Boots, $64 at ASOS

I think I’m in love with a pair of shoes.

J. Renee Tunatti Bootie, $79.90 at Nordstrom

Wear these with an all-black ensemble, and you’ll look incredibly chic.

Aerosoles Skyway Chelsea Boot, $69.99 at DSW

Hi, yes, I’ll take 20 pairs.

Ring Detail Heeled Boot, $48 at ASOS

The heel and ring details are perfect! Am I gonna cry? I’m gonna cry.

 

