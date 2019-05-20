Wide-Fit Summer Slides So Cute You’ll Be Wearing Them Day and Night

Scroll To See More Images

Whenever I’m shopping for shoes, I always tell myself I’ll wear a pair of heels more than I know I actually will. As much as I wish I was the type of girl who could actually walk quickly in tall-ass heels or wedges, I’m just not. So this summer, I’ve vowed to stay with a type of shoe I know I can wear day and night (and one that’s actually very cute): wide-fit summer slides. Slides are the sandal equivalent of slip-on sneakers, and I love them with my whole heart. They’re shoes I can commit to, cherish forever and still feel like I’m fashion-forward. If you’ve been looking for a go-to shoe for the hot season, summer slides are about to be your new obsession.

Sometimes I feel like slide sandals were invented just for me. You can ~slide~ right into these cuties, but somehow, your feet don’t come flying out when you walk. It’s a modern miracle, OK?! Plus, there’s a style for every occasion. Think floral or woven slides that would go perfectly with your favorite summer frock, on-trend ’90s-inspired jelly slides that will make you feel like you’re a street style queen, and classic Birkenstock-esque (or literal Birkenstocks, depending on what your budget is) slides that make you feel kind of outdoorsy without actually having to do anything outdoors. Summer slides are your friend. And in case you’ve been feeling left out because you wear wide-fit shoes, have no fear. There are so many cute pairs of slide sandals available in wide widths.

Seriously, summer slides are the new black. They’re my summer wardrobe staple, and I will sing their praises from the rooftops. Pair these slides with cut-off shorts, your favorite pair of mom jeans, effortlessly cool midi dresses—anything. Summer is almost here, so go ahead and stock up on these wide-fit summer slides before you accidentally buy a pair of shoes you’ll wear once and never again. (I’m speaking from experience. Just get some damn comfy and cute slides, K?)

1. Sketchers On the Go 600 Stellar, $60 at Addition Elle

These chunky black slides are totally reminiscent of the ’90s, and I’m into it.

2. A New Day Benetta Tassel Slide Sandals, $22.99 at Target

A little fringe is never a bad idea.

3. Vionic Hayden Wedge Slide Sandal, $129.95 at Nordstrom

Add a pop of red to your favorite summer ensemble.

4. Munro Cameron Slide Sandal, $179.95 at Nordstrom

These are kind of like an elevated Birkenstock slide—but still look just as comfy.

5. Yellow Rhinestone Woven Slide, $27.67 at Torrid

Marigold yellow is 2019’s favorite color so far. Jump on the trend with these cute slides.

6. DESIGN Wide-Fit Fern Jelly Sliders, $19 at ASOS

Take a walk on the wild side this summer.

7. Wide Printed Flat Sandals, $50 at Addition Elle

These slides would be so cute on vacation!

8. Vionic Hayden Wedge Slide Sandals, $129.95 at Nordstrom

The snake print trend is slated to be huge for summer, so go ahead and try out these slides.

9. Munro Laya Slide Sandal, $144.95 at Nordstrom

Cork heels always make shoes so comfy.

10. Silver Faux Leather Buckle Slide, $22.42 at Torrid

A classic slide you can pair with pretty much anything.

11. DESIGN Wide-Fit Flare Cross-Strap Slides, $26 at ASOS

Shine bright, shine far. Don’t be shy—wear these shiny metallic slides.

12. DESIGN Wide-Fit Jayme Rope Sandals, $29 at ASOS

A super cute subtle rainbow slide is exactly what your summer wardrobe needs.

13. DESIGN Wide-Fit Flare Cross-Strap Slides, $26 at ASOS

Imagine all the outfits these slides would look amazing paired with.

14. Tan Rhinestone Slide, $29.92 at Torrid

Just a hint of bling.

15. Shade & Shore Neida Eva Two Band Slide Sandals, $12.99 at Target

I’m very into this monochrome vibe going on here.

16. Universal Thread Kyleigh Cross Band Slide Sandals, $22.99 at Target

You can never have too many black slides, OK?!

17. Wide Printed Flat Sandals, $50 at Addition Elle

More animal print slides, because it’s trending right now and animal print is always cute.

18. Birkenstock Arizona Soft Footbed Sandal, $134.95 at Nordstrom

If you’re not into the metallic gold slides, here are some silver ones. Variety is the spice of life, people.

19. Universal Thread Kyleigh Cross Band Slide Sandals, $22.99 at Target

I love all the woven details.

20. White Woven Slide, $29.92 at Torrid

This might just be the preppy summer slide of your dreams.

21. Wide Fit Jayme Espadrille Sandals, $23 at ASOS

I’m loving lavender for summer, and these slides are the perfect way to wear it.

22. DESIGN Wide-Fit Fern Jelly Sliders, $16 at ASOS

Jelly slides are cool again, baby, and I can’t wait to wear them all summer long.

23. Bella Vita Ros Slide Sandal, $79.95 at Nordstrom

A classic brown slide sandal is a summer must-have.

24. DESIGN Wide-Fit Jaylen Leather Espadrilles, $45 at ASOS

Woven shoes might be one of my favorite parts of the warmer seasons.

25. Blush Rhinestone Woven Slide, $27.67 at Torrid

Give me all the woven shoes, please!

26. DESIGN Wide-Fit Fleeky Mule Slides, $32 at ASOS

Hot pink for hot days.

27. Wide Slide Sandals, $50 at Addition Elle

The embellishment on these slides is everything to me.

28. DESIGN Wide-Fit Favoured Leather Sandals, $29 at ASOS

A simple and colorful slide that will take you from work to any summer shindig.

29. DESIGN Wide-Fit Fern Jelly Slides, $16 at ASOS

A jelly slide in black is the ’90s-inspired shoe you need this summer.

