Wide-Fit Statement Shoes Sure to Spice Up Your Valentine’s Date Look

An outfit is only as good as the shoes you accentuate it with, and Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to break the mold with some seriously cute additions to your wardrobe. Whether you’re a person who lives in a little black dress or someone who’s always rocking bright colors, there’s a pair of wide-fit statement shoes ready to spice up your Valentine’s Day (or every day, TBH) look. Fancy or casual, pants or dress—whatever you wear can be elevated with the right pair of shoes.

Luckily for you, I scoured the Internet to find the best wide-fit statement shoes money can buy. (Don’t worry, there are plenty of good sales, too.) Looking incredible in a new pair of shoes doesn’t have be to be expensive at all. I know spending your hard-earned cash on shoes you assume you won’t wear a lot might not sound like a smart idea. But that’s where my brilliant shopping skills come in. Not only did I find wide-fit statement shoes that will look amazing with whatever you were already planning on wearing for Valentine’s Day, but a huge majority of the shoes can be wore practically every day. Seriously, you’re going to thank me for accentuating your wardrobe on the daily.

I rounded up 21 pairs of wide-fit statement shoes from several different brands that, with the right mindset, will get tons of use beyond V-Day. Whether you prefer heels, booties or flats, I found your next favorite pair of shoes. Go on; live a little!

Mauve Faux Fur High Heel Sandal, $44.92 at Torrid

The ideal Valentine’s Day (or any day) heel.

Wisdom Rainbow Block Heeled Sandals, $72 at ASOS

These shoes are from all my disco dreams.

J. Renee Meressa, $80.99 at Zappos

Those heel details!

Devon Wrap Ankle Heel, $29.97 at Eloquii

A color-block shoe for the ages.

Eliza Heeled Sock Boots, $64 at ASOS

You’ll be looking for excuses to wear these every day.

Plaid Block Heel Sandal, $26.23 at Torrid

Heart eyes all day.

J. Renee Denyell, $99.90 at Zappos

The bow detail on these shoes is too cute.

Ludo Bow Ballet Flats Loafers, $29 at ASOS

Statement loafers? Yes, please.

The Zest Is History Heels, $45 at Modcloth

You’ll feel red hot in these.

Worth High Heels, $56 at ASOS

No one said black heels couldn’t be statement shoes.

Salary Knotted Heeled Mules, $45 at ASOS

Dare I say, these shoes are perfect.

Rust Strappy Lace-Up Heel Sandal, $41.17 at Torrid

These scream Valentine’s Day!

Whirl Embellished Heeled Sandals, $36 at ASOS

Metallic gold and sparkles? That’s one way to make a statement.

Float on Air Velvet Flat, $39.99 at Modcloth

These shoes are romance ready.

Witness Clear Barely There Block Heeled Sandals, $48 at ASOS

Work those winter neons.

Putty Pointed High Heeled Pumps, $40 at ASOS

Pattern play the statement shoe way.

Black Faux Fur High Heeled Sandal, $44.92 at Torrid

Slippers, but make it fashion.

Qupid Snake Print D’Orsay Pumps, $34.99 at Charlotte Russe

Like a disco ball for your feet.

Circus by Sam Edelman Glitter Bow Pointed Heel, $52.50 at Torrid

You can never go wrong with sparkles.

Howling Tie-Leg Block Heeled Sandals, $48 at ASOS

Get wild this V-Day.

