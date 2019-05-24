StyleCaster
Cute AF Wide-Fit Summer Heels Perfect for Any Occasion

Maggie Griswold
The weather is heating up, and my closed-toe booties just aren’t going to cut it for parties and nights out anymore. They may be a little hard to walk in sometimes, but wide-fit summer heels are the shoe you’re going to want to wear all season long. They come in so many different styles, colors and even heights—so you don’t always have to soak your feet the next day—and I think I want every single pair. Summer heels pair perfectly with pretty much any summer ensemble, so you truly cannot go wrong with adding some to your wardrobe. Start saving up those paychecks, baby, because these wide-fit summer heels are begging to come home with you.

Shoes are such a fun way to add a little personality, kitsch or color to an outfit. You could be wearing all black, and make a statement with a pair of bright heels. On the other end of the spectrum, too, you could wear a totally maximalist ensemble and keep the statement on your clothes with a pair of neutral heels. The possibilities are endless (and super cute). From heels in some of summer 2019’s favorite trends—animal print and neon—to classic wide-fit heels you’ll wear for years, there’s a little something for everyone.

Because, unfortunately, cute wide width shoes can be difficult to find, I did the searching for you, and rounded up 31 pairs of 2019’s cutest wide-fit summer heels. (You can thank me later.) Get ready to look seriously stylish at any summer shindig—or even in the office, if your job allows you to sit most of the day—in these heels, y’all. Now, excuse me while I go throw my paycheck directly at this shopping guide.

1. Cognac Woven Block Heel, $39.67 at Torrid

Give me everything woven for summer, please.

2. Snake Print Block Heel Sandals, $60 at Addition Elle

Snake print is slated to really be on-trend this summer, so these heels are the perfect way to stay stylish.

3. RAID Wide-Fit Genna Blush Block Heeled Sandals, $40 at ASOS

These heels are so cute, I’m blushing.

4. J. Renee Mayetta Slingback Pump, $89.95 at Nordstrom

Add a fun pop of color to your favorite summer outfit.

5. DESIGN Wide-Fit Hong Kong Barely There Block Heels, $40 at ASOS

Pair these cute heels with a floral dress, and you’re set for any summer party.

6. DESIGN Wide-Fit Topaz Strappy Tie Leg Sandals, $48 at ASOS

I’ll take all the neon, thanks.

7. Bella Vita Sybil Pump, $99.95 at Nordstrom

Feeling red hot looking at these red pumps.

8. DESIGN Wide-Fit Wesley Kitten Heel Mules, $45 at ASOS

I’m honestly obsessed with these hot pink mules.

9. Sole Lift Criss Cross Heeled Sandals, $54.50 at Ashley Stewart

Tall enough to give you a little height, but short enough that your feet will thank you.

10. Black Crisscross Strap Wood Heel, $38.43 at Torrid

I love a good wood heel, though.

11. Lucite Strap Heeled Sandal, $62.40 at Ashley Stewart

It’s ~clear~ to me how cute these heels are.

12. New Look Wide-Fit Strappy Sandal, $42 at ASOS

Every wardrobe needs a little something metallic.

13. Leopard Ankle Strap Block Heel Sandal, $41.17 at Torrid

Animal print is always a good idea—and it’s trending for summer 2019.

14. Naturalizer Natalie Pump, $79.99 at Nordstrom

How classy are these pink pumps?!

15. RAID Wide-Fit Juniper Snake Block Heeled Sandals, $48 at ASOS

More snake print, because you truly cannot have too much this summer.

16. Wide Scalloped Heeled Sandals, $60 at Addition Elle

Yes to those scalloped details.

17. Criss Cross Block Heel Sandal, $59.50 at Ashley Stewart

Making a vow to add more color to my summer wardrobe. (And I’m starting with these heels.)

18. RAID Wide-Fit Mavie Blush Square Toe Heels, $48 at ASOS

These babies would go with pretty much any outfit this summer.

19. DESIGN Wide-Fit Walker Platform Block Heeled Sandals, $64 at ASOS

The bolder the shoe, the closer to Anna Wintour. (That’s not really a saying, but whatever.)

20. Bella Vita Open Toe Mules, $99.95 at Nordstrom

Hi, yes, I am officially obsessed with all mules.

21. DESIGN Wide-Fit Hip Hop Heeled Sandals, $40 at ASOS

A colorful take on the snake print trend.

22. Bella Vita Tanya Sandal, $75 at Nordstrom

So chic and just a little preppy.

23. Circus by Sam Edelman Black Strappy Sandal, $31.19 at Torrid

A classic black heeled sandal is a summer staple.

24. Ruffle Short Heeled Sandal, $34.50 at Ashley Stewart

The ruffle, the short heels, the color—this shoe is, dare I say, perfect.

25. Floral Stripe Chunky Heel, $41.17 at Torrid

Pattern mix your way into summer.

26. Strappy Open-Toe Heeled Sandal, $34.50 at Ashley Stewart

So sleek. So shiny. So cute.

27. DESIGN Wide-Fit Power Trip High Block Heels, $48 at ASOS

I feel like Barbie would totally wear these heels.

28. Sole Lift Braided Heeled Sandal, $54.50 at Ashley Stewart

More red shoes, because you can never have enough.

29. Sole Lift Multi-Colored Strappy Sandal, $54.50 at Ashley Stewart

The pop of teal on this shoe is the perfect little accent.

30. DESIGN Wide-Fit Whisker Slingback Mid-Heels, $48 at ASOS

If these aren’t perfect for summer, I don’t know what is.

31. Naturalizer Julisa Platform Sandal, $119.95 at Nordstrom

These shoes are ready for a night out on the town, baby.

 

