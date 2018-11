What: A colorful little wicker clutch with a kiss-lock clasp and a long chain strap.

Why: Fall accessories tend to get a little dark and dull after a while, so a pop of color is very welcome. The tiny size makes it perfect for a weekend day when you don’t need to carry much with you. (Plus, it’s 70% off.)

How: Wear it with just about any weekend outfit for a fun little addition, and tuck the chain inside to take it from day to night.

Serpui Marie Pic Nic Wicker Minaudiere, $56; at Shopbop