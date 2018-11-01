Why Zendaya Doesn’t Dress Up Anymore for Halloween

Halloween 2018 saw countless iconic celebrity costumes, from Kourtney Kardashian as Ariana Grande to Rita Ora as Post Malone to Joe Jonas as Sansa Stark. But there was one star who was noticeably missing: Zendaya.

So what gives? Does the 22-year-old hate Halloween? Did she simply run out of time? Well, to clear the air, the Spider-Man: Homecoming star took to Twitter herself to explain why she didn’t dress up this year and why fans likely won’t see her dressing up again in the future. In a tweet from Wednesday night, Zendaya explained that she’s a huge fan of Halloween but simply doesn’t like dressing up because of how often she wears costumes as an actor.

“You see, the misconception is that I don’t like Halloween…I love Halloween, I just like watching OTHER people dress up. I dress up for a living…I’m good lol,” she tweeted.

However, that doesn’t mean that Zendaya has never dressed up for Halloween. In 2013, she dressed up as ’00s singer, Aaliyah. In the years following, she’s slayed as a zombie queen, Cleopatra and a pregnant handmaid from The Handmaid’s Tale. She’s dressed up before, but don’t expect her to go all out in the future.

Of course, many actors, such as Nina Dobrev (who dressed up as a literal baby star from A Star Is Born) and Bella Thorne (who dressed up as the Bride of Chucky), still dress up for Halloween, so fans weren’t exactly buying Zendaya’s excuse. That’s when Zendaya fessed up her next reason: laziness. “Admit you’re lazy and go,” a fan tweeted at her. “That too, Zendaya responded.

Hey, at least she’s honest.