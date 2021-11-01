Here’s the Alleged Reason Zayn’s Fight With Gigi’s Mom Started—She Took a ‘Hit at His Ego’

Since he reports that he “struck” Gigi Hadid’s mother, fans have wondered why Zayn Malik and Yolanda Hadid‘s fight started. News broke of the fight on October 28, 2021, after TMZ reported that Zayn had “struck” Yolanda and she had filed a police report.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Zayn was charged with four criminal offenses of harassment against Gigi and Yolanda after he allegedly “shoved” his ex-girlfriend’s mother into a dresser and caused her “mental anguish and physical pain.” Zayn also allegedly called Yolanda a “f—king Dutch s—t” and ordered her to stay away from [my] f—ing daughter.” The documents state that Zayn called Gigi while she was in Paris for Paris Fashion Week during the fight, where he told her to “strap on some f—ng balls and defend your partner against your f—ing mother in my house.”

Zayn pled no contest at the time, and was fined. He was ordered to complete 90 days of probation for each count, a total of 360 days. He also must complete an anger management class and a domestic violence program, as well as have no contact with Yolanda. News also broke on October 28, that Zayn and Gigi, who share 1-year-old daughter Khai together, had split after six years of dating. They are not together right now. They are both good parents though,” a source told People at the time. “They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild.”

So why did Zayn and Yolanda’s fight start? A source told HollywoodLife on November 1, 2021, that Zayn and Yolanda’s altercation started after she arrived at his house in Pennsylvania with Gigi to help him care for Khai, which he took as a “hit to his ego.”

The insider continued, “Gigi was out of town working Paris Fashion Week when this incident between Yolanda and Zayn happened. As everyone knows, Yolanda has always been a very hands on, dedicated parent to her kids. She’s naturally protective and has been there for every step of the way when it comes to her kid’s lives. So naturally, when Gigi was away while working, she wanted to spend as much time helping care for her granddaughter as possible.”

The source also confirmed that Gigi’s sister, Bella Hadid, and brother, Anwar Hadid, have unfollowed Zayn on social media in support of their mother. “Bella and Anwar will stand by their mom no matter what,” the insider said. “They’ve both unfollowed Zayn because they completely support their mom and absolutely believe her account of what happened.”

After news of his altercation with Yolanda, Zayn took to his Twitter to explain the situation. “As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in,” he wrote. “A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of a partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

He continued, “This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press. I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.”

Zayn also responded to the claims he “struck” Yolanda in a statement to TMZ. “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private,” he said.

For more about the Hadids, read Yolanda Hadid’s 2017 book, Believe Me: My Battle with the Invisible Disability of Lyme Disease. In the memoir, Yolanda opens up “in a way she’s never been able to in the media before” about her famous children—Gigi, Bella and Anwar—and how her “perfect marriage” to their father, Mohamed Hadid, ended in divorce. The book also follows Yolanda’s battle with late-stage Lyme disease, a bacterial infection that attacks one’s nervous system, after years of struggling to get a diagnosis. Yolanda, who also includes her time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in the book, calls the memoir an “inspiring lesson in the importance of having courage and hope.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.