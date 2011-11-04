Why Your Boyfriend Should Be OK With Your Celeb Crush

You ever feel guilty when you’re kissing your significant other and all of a sudden you’re fantasizing aboutRyan Gosling or Channing Tatum? I’ve felt it too — don’t fret. According to marital therapist Andrew G. Marshall, author of I Love You But I’m Not In Love With You, fantasizing about a celebrity while being ravished is a sign of a healthy relationship. Well then I must be on the right track. Hugh Jackman can ravish me all he wants as long as he leaves the mutant claws at home.

Marshall continues on stating, “that the brain is the most important sex organ, but it’s also the most under-used” and that you need “to be as creative as possible when it comes to your love life.” Also, “Celebrity crushes are a way of exploring options we didn’t take in life.”

Why does this work? Because it’s safe — as in there’s no chance in hell I’m actually going to run into Hugh Jackman with his shirt off — looking and fantasizing just makes everything extra spicy.

So the lesson here today; fantasize for the sake of your relationship, please! Your guy or girl might not appreciate it, but who’d be stupid enough to tell them anyway?



