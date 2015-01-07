Why You Should Order Dessert on a First Date

Think skipping dessert on a first date will make you seem more enticing? Think again, girl: According to new research, it seems your date might be more attracted to you—and vise versa—after tasting something sweet.

In a study out of Purdue University (via Men’s Health), people were given a description of a potential mate. Then, half of the participants drank something sweet, while the rest were given water. The sugar-drinking group was more interested in going out with the potential date—and expected their relationship to be more intimate. In another experiment, the researchers produced similar results with cookies.

So, why might your date see you differently after he’s had dessert? It could be because our brains link sweet flavors with romance, said study author Dongning Ren.

Of course, downing a cookie doesn’t mean a date from hell will suddenly transform into Mr. Right, but it can’t hurt.

The bottom line: Go ahead, and take him up on that offer to split a piece of cake—it could have mutual benefits.