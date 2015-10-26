Yes, Freezing Your Tights Really Does Prevent Rips and Runs

Dipping temperatures bring more than a few #FashionGirlProblems: finding a winter coat that’s both warm and ridiculously stylish, avoiding dreaded hat hair, and figuring out how to send a damn text while wearing bulky mittens, to name a few. One issue that doesn’t get the attention it deserves, however, is also one of the most annoying: Trying to make tights last so that you aren’t forced to buy a new pair every week.

We all know from experience that once you snag your tights, they’re pretty much ruined, and replacing them can get expensive (the perfect pair of black opaques doesn’t always come cheap!). That’s why we’re fans of an extremely clever, resourceful cold-weather hack: Simply freeze your tights before wearing them for the first time, and they won’t rip as easily. That’s it.

Here’s how to do it: After you buy a new pair, run them under water, gently squeeze them, then freeze them overnight in a plastic bag. The next day, take them out of the freezer, and let them defrost gradually at room temperature. After they’ve thawed and dried, you’ll be good to go—and there’s no need to do this again.

As for why this works? Your freezer’s ice-cold environment keeps each fiber of your tights, well, tight, which makes runs and rips that much harder to create. Try it—it really works!