Why Women Date Men They Aren’t Interested In

Women have biological clocks. Much like dogs are trained to sit and stay, we are taught to want to get married and have babies. We yearn to be just like Cinderella and meet our very own Prince Charming. Sometimes though, women get so eager to find love, that they date a man they arent even interested in. It sounds a little pathetic, but I can admit that Ive gone on dates with a few guys that I have no intention of seriously dating. I mean, who hasnt? But perhaps it’s time to change our ways. Here are a few reasons women keep going out with that completely uninteresting or douchebag guy.

Insecurity

Whether they admit it or not, most girls are insecure. Even if they appear overly confident and sure of themselves, deep down they have something that they constantly worry about. Insecure women date less attractive men so they feel better about themselves. They arent interested in these men, per se, but they still keep them around as a confidence booster. Dating a guy you arent into is like having a fat, ugly friend. When you are with that friend, everyone notices you because they arent focused on her.

Attention

All girls love attention. Who doesnt!? Everyone wants to feel loved and have someone chase them. Obviously you dont want someone stalking you, but if you date a guy whos obsessed with you and showers you with TLC, you’ll feel special even if you’re not interested in a long-term romance. He sends you flowers at work and writes you cute emails. What better way to feel loved than to constantly have someone fawning all over you?

Fear

Single girls fear that they won’t find their dream man, so they date the safe guy. I can admit that I’ve dated the “safe guy” once or twice. He’s the guy who won’t hurt you and makes you feel comfortable. Hes overly complimentary and takes away that lurking fear that you’ll never find someone to love you. You have no feelings for him, but he keeps you busy at night.

The Free Food

Everyone loves free food. Thus, no one in their right mind would turn down a delicious meal that they dont have to pay for. One perk of dating is the free meals you are able to experience. Lets face it, being wined and dined is super fun. Sure you date a man who you dont see a future with, but you get to go to fabulous restaurants. I once went on a date with a very nice man because he took me to Mr. Chow. He told me to pick any restaurant so naturally, I chose my favorite. I gave him the benefit of the doubt and went on a few dates with him after, but he was exceptionally boring. No amount of free food is worth spending an entire evening with a dull man.

Okay ladies, now that you know some of the telltale, I’m-bored-to-high-hell dating signs above, perhaps it’s time to change things up! For every dud you date, you could be losing potential time on meeting Mr. Right. Put yourself out there, feel good about yourself and as for the free food? It’s the 21st century! Go out there and make your own dinero and you can dine with whomever, whenever you want. Happy dating!

Carly Spindel is a writer and hopeless romantic. She is a world traveler who has lived in Paris and London. She resides in New York and is always on the go. She can usually be found at her favorite caf enjoying chocolate mousse while people watching, which is one of her favorite hobbies. Carly spends the rest of her time focusing on her five dearest past times: travelling, learning about different cultures, shopping, reading, and of course looking for Mr. Right.

