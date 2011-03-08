Why Was Everyone At Lanvin Crying In Paris?

We love some good gossip here at StyleCaster, but all of the rumors that have emerged over the past week in Paris are getting really difficultand tiresometo sift through. Now we’ve got another one on our hands, and it’s big: Style.com tweeted last night, “Not to add to the Dior rumor mill, but people in Paris are asking, why has the Lanvin team been in tears all day?”

Of course, this is supposed to lead us to believe that Alber Elbaz is leaving his post at Lanvin to take over at Christian Dior, which would surely be a devastating blow to the in-house team. We are hesitant to believe this hearsay, however, since WWD reported yesterday that “Elbaz remains under contract to Lanvin. Hes believed to have equity, and is said to be, for the moment, at least, not interested in leaving.” Also, he told Cathy Horyn and The New York Times, Im not going anywhere. Im staying here. And, anyway, nobody has called.

To add premature fuel to the fire, WWD hinted that Jason Wu’s appearance in the front row at the Lanvin Fall 2011 show last week was an indicator that he’s being preened for Alber’s position.

We’re sure that an announcement about John Galliano‘s successor will come in due time, but at this point, we’re taking everything we hear with a grain of salt. Sure, Elbaz would be a great fit at Dior, but it’s hard to fathom the designer picking up and leaving after the ten years of talent and acclaim he’s brought to Lanvin.

There are plenty of other reasons why the team could’ve been crying post-show. I mean, did you see the collection? It’s beautifullike, tears of joy-inducing beautiful. Plus, it showed under a giant weeping willow tree, which kind of invokes some sad feelings, right? Or maybe they just have allergies.

Where would you most like to see Elbaz?

Photo via Imaxtree