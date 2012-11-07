Why the 25th Anniversary of Alain Ducasse’s Le Louis XV Will Be the Foodie Party of the Decade

I will never forget the first time that I dined at Alain Ducasse’s three-star Michelin restaurant Le Louis XV. I was nineneteen years old, and studying abroad in London. A big Alain Ducasse fan as a New York City resident (I for one always loved the pomp at his former Essex House restaurant, even that the bill came with a choice of Cartier and Waterman fountain pens) I made a point to hop over to Monte Carlo to try the famed Le Louis XV for myself. In doing so I found out that it is one of those rare restaurants that lives up to the hype. The dining room looks like Versailles, so much so that it is easy to feel underdressed while there. It boasts a wine cellar that has over 400,000 bottles of wine. Food trolleys are used by the wait staff, including for champagne, cheese and one holding herbs to make herbal teas tableside (and I’m a serious sucker for tableside presentation). The Gamberino with caviar I had during that visit will be forever seared into my brain. I don’t remember how much I spent on that meal (perhaps I mentally blocked the outrageous expenditure), but a look at today’s menu and it seems the privilege of dining at the restaurant now costs upwards of $250 per person (and that doesn’t include drinks).

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the restaurant, Ducasse is hosting a three day affair in Monte Carlo on November 16, 17, and 18. 240 chefs will be attending the roster of events which includes demos, tastings, a gala dinner, and an outdoor market, all celebrating Mediterranean cuisine. Just a sampling of the chefs attending and it is clear its a who’s who: Georges Blanc, Jean Coussau, Hiroyuki Kanda, Dan Barber (and basically every other chef that matters today). Combined, the group has 300 Michelin stars.

Essentially, this sounds like the party of the decade, and while I’m not expecting my invite to be forthcoming, well, I can dream. Or better yet, concoct a plan to party crash.