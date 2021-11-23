Here’s the Real Reason Bachelorette’s Tayshia & Zac Broke Up—They Were a ‘Total Mismatch’

Since the news of their split, Bachelor Nation members have been asking: Why did Tayshia and Zac break up after The Bachelorette? Well, it looks like they were a “total mismatch” from the start.

A representative for Tayshia confirmed on November 22, 2021, that she and Zac had split a year after their engagement on The Bachelorette season 16 aired. “Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark are no longer a couple,” the rep said.

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark fell in love on The Bachelorette season 16 in 2020. The couple got engaged during the Final Rose Ceremony, where Tayshia gave Zac her final rose and Zac proposed to her. “The night of my hometown…when we walked in and my parents got to see that smile on my face, you gave them the best gift you could ever give them. They hadn’t seen me that happy in years. You did that. That’s when I knew, that’s when they knew,” Zac told Tayshia during his proposal. “And the other night when we were talking, you spoke about this idea of someone choosing you and I can’t picture another day, another moment, without you in my life and if you’ll let me, I’m gonna choose you right now, I’m gonna choose you tomorrow morning, I’m gonna choose you next week and next year. I’m going to choose you forever, because I love you. Marry me?”

In an interview on the “Almost Famous” podcast in August 2021, Tayshia talked about the “hard” time she had while she was away from Zac to host The Bachelorette season 17 with Katie Thurston.”I think after that, it was kinda like we need to remember why we were with each other,” she said at the time. “And I think that that’s absolutely normal. … It’s hard to be in a new relationship and then kind of go away for a couple of weeks, you know what I mean? And this is me being real and honest.” She continued, “People don’t need to need to know our story, but like, I think people need to know that even when two people are heavily in love, you still go through things. Like, okay, we need to remember where we came from.”

So why did Tayshia and Zac break up after The Bachelorette? Read on for the reason Tayshia and Zac ended their engagement and why those close to them “didn’t see them getting to a wedding.”

Why did Tayshia and Zac break up after The Bachelorette?

Why did Tayshia and Zac break up after The Bachelorette? They were a “total mismatch.” A source told People on November 22, 2021, Tayshia and Zac started to have relationship issues in the fall due to their different lifestyles. Zac is the co-founder of Release Recovery, an addiction treatment center and transitional living facility, in New York, while Tayshia is the co-host of The Bachelorette. “Things have been strained through the fall. Both of their schedules have been really tough,” the insider said. “Tayshia has been very busy and Zac also has a lot on his plate. Scheduling time together was just very difficult.”

The source continued, “She’s also way more comfortable in the spotlight because of her job and he’s much less so. At the end of the day, they’re very different people. They’re both good people—she’s amazing and he’s a great guy and very passionate about his work. But they’re a total mismatch.”

The insider also noted that those close to Tayshia and Zac “didn’t see them getting to a wedding.” A source also confirmed to Us Weekly that Tayshia and Zac “hadn’t even started wedding planning” before they decided to end their engagement. “They eventually realized it wasn’t going to work and their relationship ran its course,” the insider said. The insider also claimed that Zac has found Tayshia’s public lifestyle “frustrating” because he couldn’t be a part of it. “Zac is very into his Release Recovery Foundation work and Tayshia has her own thing going on. With her schedule, they have been spending a lot of time apart,” the insider said. “She’s been attending a lot of events without him, which can be frustrating.”

Despite the breakup, the source noted that there’s still a lot of “love” between Tayshia and Zac. “It’s going to be a hard breakup for the two of them,” the insider said. A source for Page Six also explained that “pressure” from Bachelor Nation also affected Tayshia and Zac’s relationship and that the former couple had “drifted apart” in the past few months. “They both felt the pressure of navigating a public relationship, but in different ways. It really started to wear on them each as individuals,” the insider said. “They started drifting apart in recent months and ultimately came to realize that they don’t work as a couple.”

Days before Tayshia and Zac’s split, a source told Life & Style that the former couple was “on a break.” They’re definitely taking some time apart to figure things out,” the insider said at the time. “It doesn’t look good.” The news also came after Tayshia was seen without her engagement ring on the most recent two episodes of her podcast, “Bachelor Happy Hour.” Around that time, Tayshia also tweeted a cryptic tweet that fans believe may have been about Zac. “Trust the process,” she wrote.

The day before she confirmed her split from Zac, Tayshia “liked” an Instagram post on November 21, 2021, from @thegoodquote about being with the “wrong person.” The post read, “Finally I realized that I was never asking for too much. I was just asking for the wrong person.”

Who is Tayshia from The Bachelorette ?

Tayshia Adams, a 31-year-old former phlebotomist from Corona del Mar, California, was a contestant on The Bachelor season 23 with Colton Underwood, which she was the runner-up. She was then a contestant on Bachelor in Paradise season 6, where she dated John Paul Jones from The Bachelorette season 15 with Hannah Brown. Tayshia and JPJ broke up before the finale but got back together by the time the “After the Final Rose” special filmed. They split a second time a few months after the special aired. Tayshia went on to become the season 16 Bachelorette after the former Bachelorette, Clare Crawley (a contestant from The Bachelor season 17 with Juan Pablo Galavis) quit to be with her winner, Dale Moss. In The Bachelorette season 16 finale, Tayshia got engaged to her winner, Zac Clark

In her Bachelor bio for Colton’s season, Tayshia talked about how she’s “not the squeamish type” when it comes to her job or love. “This Southern California girl is definitely not the squeamish type – she draws blood for a living! When she’s not filling up vials for her patients, she volunteers at her church and goes wine tasting. Unlike her patients, Tayshia hopes Colton feels faint when he sees her!” her bio read.

Who is Zac from The Bachelorette?

Zac Clark, a 37-year-old addiction specialist from Haddonfield, New Jersey, was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 16 with Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams, which he was the winner and got engaged to Tayshia. In his Bachelorette bio, Zac, who opened up about his battle with a brain tumor and his addiction struggles on the show, talked about how he wanted to be on The Bachelorette because “life is short.”

“Zac C. is all about taking advantage of every day because tomorrow is never promised. After putting his party days behind him and becoming sober himself, Zac C. started a recovery program focused on helping reintegrate people back into the world after rehab, which has become his life’s purpose,” his bio reads. “Zac C. has never been in a better place, and now, he wants to continue building his amazing life. Zac C. says he is a sucker for good style and loves a woman with curves. Toughness and confidence are incredibly sexy to him, and finding a woman whose entire life isn’t wrapped up in their relationship is key. He loves Philadelphia sports and dreams of sharing a Philly Cheesesteak with his future wife while watching the Eagles win a Super Bowl. Above all, Zac C. knows that life is short and he plans to make the most of it, no matter what obstacles are thrown his way.”

