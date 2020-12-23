The Bachelorette’s Ivan Reveals the Real Reason Tayshia Broke Up With Him Wasn’t Seen on TV

After his elimination on this week’s finale, Bachelor Nation members may be wondering why Tayshia and Ivan broke up on The Bachelorette 2020?

From his first conversation with Tayshia Adams when she replaced Clare Crawley as the season 16 Bachelorette, it seemed like Ivan Hall was a frontrunner for her season. They bonded over both being biracial, talked about Black Lives Matter, made Filipino food and played “The Floor Is Lava.” It seemed like Ivan was on his way to be Tayshia’s winner. However, his Bachelor Nation journey came to an end on the final episode on Tuesday, December 22, when Tayshia eliminated him in the second to last rose ceremony. In the end, she chose Zac Clark as her winner and the two are still together. (Tayshia even has plans to move in with Zac in New York City.)

So why did Tayshia and Ivan break up from The Bachelorette? Well, from the show, it seemed like Tayshia just had a stronger connection with her other two finalists: Zac and Ben Smith. This could be true. But after the finale, Ivan revealed the dealbreaker for Tayshia that wasn’t seen on TV. In a screenshot posted by Bachelor alum Caila Quinn, Ivan claimed that the real reason Tayshia didn’t choose him was because she wants to date a Christian and he’s not religious. Though Tayshia and Ivan touched on religion in the finale, it didn’t seem like it was that much of a dealbreaker for Tayshia until Ivan’s DM confirmed that it was.

“She only wants to date a Christian and I’m not religious. I’m open to and have dated any religion,” Ivan said when Caila DM’d him to ask about the “religious difference” between him and Tayshia. Though Ivan didn’t win The Bachelorette, he did take to his Instagram this week to remind viewers of the world record he and Tayshia broke in part one of the finale where the two became the world record holders for the world’s longest cold kiss. “Just a friendly reminder that I am a world record holder 🥶⁣” he said.

In an interview on the Bachelor Nation Happy Hour podcast on December 18, Ivan revealed that he was cast on The Bachelorette via a DM. “The show reached out to me via social media, a DM,” he said. “I was like, ‘Is this real?’ I had to Google and check to make sure it was a real person. Then one thing led to another and I’m on the show.”

He continued, “It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to meet somebody amazing, potentially. And also do so many amazing things, especially during this quarantine time. So I jumped right at it. Luckily, my job is extremely flexible and my manager’s amazing. I took all the time off that I needed, and it’s been awesome.”

