Here’s the Real Reason Shawn & Camila Broke Up—& Whether It Was Really ‘Mutual’

If you’re as shocked as us, you may be wondering: Why did Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello break up? Shawn and Camila, who started dating in July 2019, confirmed in joint statements on their Instagrams on November 17, 2021, that they had split after two years of dating.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the statement read. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Shawn and Camila met in 2014 while the “Treat You Better” singer and the “Havana” songstress, who was a member of Fifth Harmony at the time, were opening acts for Austin Mahone, who Camila is also rumored to have dated. The two released their first song together, “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” in November 2015 before their second duet, “Señorita,” in June 2019. The former couple confirmed their relationship at the time after they were photographed holding hands and kissing.

Why did Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello break up?

So why did Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello break up? Well, a source told Entertainment Tonight on November 18, 2021, that Shawn and Camila split because they’re in “totally different places in their lives.” The insider also confirmed that the breakup was “mutual” and that both singers are “sad” about the end of their relationship. “Shawn and Camila’s breakup was mutual,” the source said. “They realized they are in totally different places in their lives at this point, and it was time to end things. They’re both sad about the split, but doing their best to take care of themselves, stay busy and surround themselves by loved ones.”

While the breakup may have seemed sudden to fans, Shawn and Camila had been “gearing up” to split for “some time,” according to a source for Life & Style. “They’ve been better friends than romantic partners for a while … It was time to move on, they both knew it,” an insider told the magazine on November 17, 2021. “Their statement is true, they really will stay close as time goes on.”

The source also noted that there was “heartbreak on both sides” and that Shawn and Camila have “no real hard feelings” toward each other. The insider continued, “They’ve gone through that already.” The source also claimed that the “bright side” of the split is that Shawn and Camila should be able to remain friends. “There’s a lot of love and mutual respect between them, and they’ll forever have each other’s back,” the insider said.

The split came after celebrity gossip Instagram account @DeuxMoi shared an anonymous tip from someone who claimed that they overheard Camila talk about going through a breakup” while on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles. “[Camila] is sitting in business class with another girl, scrolling the movies and she asked the friend, ‘What would you watch if you just went through a breakup? Happy things or sad things?’” the tip read. The message continued, “The friend says, ‘Happy first and then you can do sad.’ Camilla responds, ‘Yes, I do not want to start sobbing on this plane.’”

The breakup also comes three months after Camila responded to rumors that she and Shawn were engaged after she was seen with what looked like an engagement ring on her TikTok. “He has not [proposed],” Camila said at the time on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “And I am not engaged.” She continued, “I just, I swear to God I don’t know what hand an engagement ring goes on, so sometimes I’ll just put [a ring] on my ring finger. I’d actually like you to enlighten me. Which hand is the engagement hand? Because I don’t know. My parents are married and they both lost their rings, so my mom couldn’t tell me either.”