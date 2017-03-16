StyleCaster
Share

Selena Gomez Reveals the Real Reason She Went to Rehab In Vogue’s April Issue

What's hot
StyleCaster

Selena Gomez Reveals the Real Reason She Went to Rehab In Vogue’s April Issue

Lauren Caruso
by
Selena Gomez In Rehab
Photo: Getty Images

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond. 

Selena Gomez finally revealed the real reason she went to rehab: panic attacks and crippling self-esteem issues. [Vogue]

This makeup line is specially formulated for medium skin tones. [Refinery29]

Clare Waight Keller will take over the top spot at Givenchy as artistic director. [Elle]

Is Toronto the next global fashion headquarters? [Fashionista]

See the lookbook images from Victoria’s Beckham’s Target collaboration, where everything is under $70. [Marie Claire]

Fashion is really, really bad for the environment—but just how bad, exactly? [Racked]

Tarte just secretly released five more unicorn-inspired  products. [Allure]

Speaking of new releases, Starbucks just put out more bottled coffee drinks. [Teen Vogue]

MORE: Chloë Grace Moretz Shows Off a New Tattoo Below Her Breast

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share