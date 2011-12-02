Why ScarJo Deserves A Spot On Santa’s “Nice” List This Year

As if our girl crush on Scarlett Johansson couldn’t get bigger. Turns out, it can. The curvaceous babe is striking out this holiday season and trying her hand at design and helping a charity all in one fell swoop. Swoon. Johansson is tag-teaming in the fight against cancer with Neff, an activewear and lifestyle brand. She designed two different beanies — named the Scarlett Beanie — in support of the charity, City of Hope (one of the biggest non-profits in cancer research, treatment and education centers).

Johansson is excited about her project, saying:

Conscious consumerism is definitely something I believe in, and Neff’s platform for giving back seemed like a perfect fit. I helped create this Neff Beanie with the hope that every purchase might make a cancer patient feel a bit more comfortable during his/her treatments and look cool and be cozy all the while. The beanies are eco friendly too, so they’re as nice to the earth as they are to the person wearing them.

Oh, did we mention the beanies are also eco-friendly– I mean, come on, why wouldn’t you buy one of these puppies? With each purchase of a beanie, a patient or survivor of City of Hope will receive a beanie courtesy of Neff AND 10% of each sale will be donated to City of Hope. Be sure to check them out while they’re still around on Zappos, for $24.99 each. They’re a great stocking stuffer and spread some holiday cheer to some people who really deserve it.

Photo courtesy of Sipa.