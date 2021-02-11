Here’s How Samantha Will Be Written Out of the ‘Sex and the City’ Reboot After SJP & Kim Cattrall’s Feud

Fans couldn’t help but wonder: Why is Samantha not in the Sex and the City reboot? Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed in January 2021 that a revival of Sex and the City, which ran on HBO from 1998 to 2004, was in the works for HBO Max.

The reboot, titled And Just Like That, will follow three of the four women from the original HBO series—Carrie Bradshaw (Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis)—as they enter their 50s in New York City. The only main cast member not set to return is Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones in the original Sex and the City series, as well as its two films. Since the news that Cattrall won’t be in the reboot, fans have wondered how Sex and the City plans to write out Samantha. Will she die from cancer? Will she return to Los Angeles? Did she have a fight with the women?

Well, according to HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys, the reason is quite simple: Samantha simply grew apart from Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda. “Just as in real life, people come into your life, people leave,” Bloys told TV Line on Wednesday, January 10, quoting a line from the original series. “Friendships fade, and new friendships start. So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages, the actual stages of life.”

He continued, “They’re trying to tell an honest story about being a woman in her 50s in New York. So it should all feel somewhat organic, and the friends that you have when you’re 30, you may not have when you’re 50.”

Parker confirmed that Samantha won’t be in the Sex and the City reboot in January 2021 in an Instagram comment to a fan. Samantha isnt part of this story. But she will always be part of us,” she wrote at the time. News that Samantha won’t be in the reboot comes amid SJP and Cattrall’s longtime feud. In an Instagram post in February 2018, Cattrall slammed SJP on Instagram after Parker offered her condolences to her co-star on social media after the death of Cattrall’s brother.

“My Mom asked me today ‘When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?’ Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona,” Cattrall wrote on Instagram at the time.

In a 2019 interview with The Daily Mail, Cattrall confirmed that she has no interest in ever reprising her role as Samantha. “It’s a no from me,” she said at the time. “You learn lessons in life and my lesson is to do work with good people and try and make it fun.”

Sex and the City is available to stream on HBO Max. Here’s how to watch it for free.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.