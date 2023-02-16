Why Is Ryan Seacrest Leaving ‘Live With Kelly & Ryan’? Here’s the Real Reason He’s Quitting & Who’s Replacing Him

Scroll To See More Images

With the news of his exit, viewers have one question on their mind: Why is Ryan Seacrest leaving Live With Kelly and Ryan? Her has his next job lined up, and it’s not what you expect.

Seacrest became a co-host on Live With Kelly and Ryan in 2017 after Kelly Ripa’s former co-host, Michael Strahan, left the show after four years in 2016. Seacrest is also an executive producer on the show. “Not only is Kelly Ripa one of the most talented live hosts in broadcast TV, she’s also become a very dear friend to me over the years. It’s consistently been my privilege and pleasure to work alongside Kelly with all her incredible talents, charm and humor – whether hosting the Disney Christmas Day Parade special with her a decade ago or guest co-hosting alongside her on ‘Live,’ it’s always just been easy and fun to share a set with her, and we have a blast,” Seacrest said in a statement at the time. “I’ve been so fortunate in my career to be a part of some incredible TV programs, and I’m excited to join daytime’s top entertainment talk show, and most important, I couldn’t think of anyone I’d rather share this new chapter with than Kelly Ripa – she’s a dream broadcast partner, and I can’t wait to start.”

Ripa added in her own statement, “Ryan is a quintessential broadcaster and at the top of his game,” said Ripa. “I am thrilled to start my mornings with him every day, and we are so fortunate at ‘Live’ to have him join the family. Ryan is a close friend and his star shines as brightly off camera as it does on. His tremendous success is only matched by his impeccable reputation. Plainly said, everyone loves him, and so will our daily viewers.”

After six years, Seacrest announced he was leaving Live With Kelly and Ryan in February 2023. So..why is Ryan Seacrest leaving Live With Kelly and Ryan and what will he do next? Read on for what we know about why Ryan Seacrest is leaving Live With Kelly and Ryan and who will replace him.

Why is Ryan Seacrest leaving Live With Kelly and Ryan?

Why is Ryan Seacrest leaving Live With Kelly and Ryan? Seacrest announced in an Instagram post on February 16, 2023, that he was leaving Live With Kelly and Ryan after almost six years as the daytime talk show’s co-host. “I’m going to miss my work wife and all the laughter we share,” he captioned a series of Instagram photos of him and his Live co-host, Kelly Ripa, over the years. “When I signed on to host Live in 2017 it was meant to be for 3 years, but I loved the job and working with Kelly so much that I extended my time and last year I made the decision to stay on for one more final season. I’ve been grateful to be able to share a cup of coffee with our viewers everyday, one of the best parts of the gig.”

In his post, Seacrest explained that he was leaving Live With Kelly and Ryan to focus on his jobs as the host of American Idol; his KIIS-FM radio show On Air with Ryan Seacrest; and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, as well as his charity, Ryan Seacrest Foundation Studios. “I’ll be transitioning out of Live this Spring to shoot the 21st season of American Idol in LA, continue my radio show on KIIS-FM and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve, and focus my summer on opening three more Ryan Seacrest Foundation Studios in pediatric hospitals across the country,” he wrote. “I’m looking forward to coming back to guest host in the future and Kelly, I promise to forever share my food photos, chicken eggs, and olive oil with you. And congratulations to my brother Mark, feel free to remodel my dressing room!”

Ripa also reacted to Seacrest’s exit news in her own Instagram post. “OK NOW we’re empty nesters. When your friends become work mates become family,” she captioned an Instagram photo of her and Seacrest. “Congratulations @ryanseacrest on surviving six winters in NYC! I’m proud of you and am forever in your corner. And @instasuelos welcome home, or to the contractual obligation phase of our relationship.”

So why is Ryan Seacrest leaving Live With Kelly and Ryan? A source told TMZ at the time of Seacrest’s announcement that he plans to move back to Los Angeles from New York City (where he moved to film Live With Kelly and Ryan) and plans to also start his own olive oil business. TMZ reported that Seacrest has his own property that produces olive oil and “it’s a passion that aligns with his passion for food.”

Though they consider themselves “family” now, Seacrest and Ripa were also at the center of rumors when he joined Live With Kelly in 2017. A source told Page Six at the time that, when Seacrest joined Live With Kelly, Ripa was worried he would prioritize his job as the host of American Idol over their show. “She doesn’t want a repeat of the Michael Strahan situation. It’s like ABC is once again diluting the attention on Live,” the insider said, referring to Ripa’s former Live co-host, Michael Strahan. “She wants to make sure her show is Ryan’s first priority, not Idol.”

The source also claimed that that Seacrest’s return to American Idol (which was rebooted by ABC after it was cancelled by FOX) and his role on Live With Kelly and Ryan were a packaged deal. “This isn’t some spur-of-the-moment deal. It’s a part of his move to ABC,” the insider said. “It’s a no-brainer. He took the job for Idol and to host Live. It’s the only way ABC could pay him enough money to come over. They’ll have to announce it before upfronts.”

A representative for Seacrest denied the claim. “That’s untrue. He does not have a deal with Idol,” the representative said. “He’s in conversations. His Live deal was made independent of any Idol discussions. His priority is Live With Kelly and Ryan and his radio show.”

Another source also told Page Six at the time that Ripa was “100 percent on board” with Seacrest returning to American Idol. “Kelly is in the loop. She had approval over the co-host, so Ryan was her first choice. It was a very calculated decision by the network and by her. Everyone is thrilled. They’ve known each other 15 years,” the source said. “They really are friends.” The insider continued, “He’s not going to do anything to jeopardize Live. He has a long-term commitment to the show. He’s excited to be living in New York, and this is a big deal for him.” A representative for Ripa denied the claim that she was in a “loop” over Seacrest’s return to American Idol. “It’s all false. She’s been fully in the loop,” the representative said. A spokesperson for ABC also denied Page Six‘s report at the time. “Everything is categorically not true.”

A representative for Live With Kelly and Ryan also denied Page Six‘s claim that Ripa and Seacrest were “off to a rocky start.” “They’re thrilled to be working together, and it shows,” the representative told E! News at the time. “Their chemistry is palpable.” A source close to the show also told E! News that there was “no truth” to Page Six‘s report of “friction” between Ripa and Seacrest at the time. “They get along famously. They truly love each other and speak several times a day. They respect each one another. She supports his other commitments and he supports hers. Ryan and Kelly have the same work ethic and values,” the insider said. “That’s why it works so well.”

The source continued, “They are having a good time. People want to create drama but there really is none. Kelly is the happiest she has been in a while. She has a partner now, and it’s taken a lot of pressure off of her.” The insider also claimed that Ripa and Seacrest had talked about him returning to American Idol so there were “no surprises.” “Kelly and Ryan have open and transparent conversations. There will be no surprises,” the source said. “They are partners.” The source continued, “She is having the best time with Ryan and truly feels she has a partner in her co-host. Should Idol happen, she feels Ryan Seacrest is the heart and soul of American Idol and therefore she’s 100 percent on board.”

A source also told Page Six in October 2017 that asked him to cancel an appearance on Good Morning America to promote American Idol at time due to her past relationship with Michael Strahan, who left Live With Kelly to join GMA. “Ryan was scheduled to be on Wednesday’s show well in advance. He’s been on the show rundown for a week. Then yesterday, or maybe even as late as last night, Kelly threw a shit fit and told him he couldn’t do GMA, so he pulled his appearance,” the insider said. “It’s very clear that Ryan wants to stay on her good side. She’s an executive producer on the show, so she has a lot of pull. It’s fair to say she has a lot of influence over him. He joined her show. It sounds like she still feels threatened. There’s still bad blood with Kelly and Strahan, and she doesn’t want history to repeat itself and Ryan to be lured to GMA too.”

The source continued, “Kelly isn’t going to be reprimanded for this, as diva-like as it is, because it’s not worth upsetting her for a three-minute hit with Ryan on GMA. They had the three judges, and the big star Katy Perry, anyway.” A representative for Seacrest denied Page Six‘s report at the time. “Ryan had wanted to appear on GMA with the new Idol judges … but with the constant shifting of various schedules, we determined yesterday, along with GMA, as well as ABC/Freemantle producers and publicity teams, that his schedule was too tight given his morning commitments with Live and his radio show, along with Idol production commitments,” the representative said. “To suggest any other reason for him not participating is completely false or a misunderstanding of the facts.” A representative for Ripa also denied the report. “This story is absolutely not true,” the representative said.

Who is replacing Ryan Seacrest on Live With Kelly?

Who is replacing replacing Ryan Seacrest on Live With Kelly? Kelly Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos, will replace Seacrest as the permanent co-host of Live With Kelly and Ryan, which will be retitled as Live With Kelly and Mark. Consuelos confirmed the news in an Instagram post on February 16, 2023. “Congrats on your next chapter @ryanseacrest. I love you like a brother. I know I have some big shoes to fill … well actually they’re only a size 9, but you know what I mean. @kellyripa my ride or die. This is going to be amazing! I can’t believe after all these years of listening to you talk for free, I found a way to get paid for it. Is this a great country or what? ❤️,” he captioned an Instagram photo of him, Ripa and Seacrest on Live. Ripa also confirmed the news in her own Instagram post honoring Seacrest. “And @instasuelos welcome home, or to the contractual obligation phase of our relationship,” he wrote. Seacrest also mentioned Consuelos in his own Instagram post announcing his exit. “And congratulations to my brother Mark, feel free to remodel my dressing room!” he wrote.

A source told Page Six in February 2023 that ABC knew Seacrest was leaving Live With Kelly in the summer of 2022 and first approached Consuelos with the idea of replacing him at that time. The source described Consuelos as a “built-in host” for Live With Kelly.

Ripa and Consuelos married on May 1, 1996, and share three children: daughter Lola Consuelos, who was born in 2001; and sons Michael Joseph Consuelos, who was born in 1997, and Joaquin Antonio Consuelos, who was born in 2003.

How much did Ryan Seacrest make from Live With Kelly and Ryan?

How much did Ryan Seacrest make from Live With Kelly and Ryan? According to Forbes, Seacrest made $10 million per year as a co-host on Live With Kelly and Ryan. In comparison, his co-host, Kelly Ripa, who has hosted the talk show since 2001, makes $22 million per year, which is $17 million more than Seacrest’s salary, according to In Touch Weekly.

In comparison, Seacrest makes $15 million per season as the host of American Idol. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Seacrest made $5 million per season for the seasons one through eight of American Idol. In 2009, he signed a $45 million deal to continue to host American Idol for seasons nine through eleven, which paid him $15 million each season. (According Forbes, American Idol was the most profitable show on television in 2011, making $7.11 million each half hour, which was three times as much as the second most profitable show at the time, Two and a Half Men.)

In 2012, Seacrest signed a $30 million deal to continue to host American Idol for seasons 12 and 13, which paid him $15 million each season, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In 2014, he signed a $15 million deal to continue as American Idol‘s host for season 14. He signed the same $15 million deal in 2015 for American Idol‘s 15th and final season on FOX.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Seacrest was offered $5 million to host the American Idol reboot on ABC, which was $10 million less than what he made when the show was on FOX. After negotiations, Seacrest signed a deal to host the American Idol reboot for $10 million for the first season of the reboot, which was still $5 million less than what he made on FOX. As for Seacrest’s currently salary for the American Idol reboot, that amount is unclear. Page Six reports that he makes $15 million per season, which is the same as what he made before American Idol was rebooted, while The Wall Street Journal reports that he makes $12 million per season, which is still $3 million less than when American Idol was on FOX.

Live With Kelly and Ryan is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.