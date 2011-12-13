Why Ryan Gosling Wasn’t ‘Cool’ Enough For ‘The Notebook’

If I want to guarantee that I make one of my female friends cry, I’ll throw on The Notebook. OK, let’s be honest, if I want to make myself cry (for very different reasons), I’ll throw on The Notebook. The epic, Alzheimers-infused love story pretty much set Ryan Gosling‘s career ablaze (you know, aside for the F%ck Yeah! Ryan Gosling tumblr), and it’s impossible to imagine it without his good looks and charm. But apparently, he was cast for the opposite reason.

Gosling opened up to British magazine Company, stating,”The director, Nick Cassavetes, called me to meet him at his house.When I got there, he was standing in his back yard, and he looked at me and said, ‘I want you to play this role because you’re not like the other young actors out there in Hollywood. You’re not handsome, you’re not cool, you’re just a regular guy who looks a bit nuts.”

Well, whatever Cassavetes was thinking clearly paid off, though you’re likely to get hit upside the head these days if you even suggested that Gosling is not “handsome or cool.” Just asked the crazed picketers who threw a hissy fit when he failed to be named People‘s “Sexiest Man Alive” this year.

Hey, if you can start a protest just on your level of sexy, it’s safe to assume you and the ugly stick are no longer BFFs.