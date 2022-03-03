Here’s Where Robert Pattinson & Kristen Stewart Are Now Years After Their Cheating Scandal & Breakup

If you’re a Twilight superfan, you may have questions about why Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart broke up and where they are now years after their cheating scandal and split.

Pattinson and Stewart started dating in 2009 after meeting on the set of the first Twilight movie, in which they played love interests, Bella Swan and Edward Cullen. “It was so clear who worked,” Stewart told The New Yorker in 2021 about her first chemistry read with Pattinson. “‘I was literally just, like . . .’” She mimicked a swoon. Stewart, who described her relationship with Pattinson as “young and stupid,” also told the magazine about what attracted her to him. “[He had an] intellectual approach that was combined with ‘I don’t give a fuck about this, but I’m going to make this sing.'” She continued, “And, whatever, we were young and stupid and, not to say that we made it so much better, but that’s what it needed, and that’s what anybody playing those parts needed to feel.”

In a past interview, Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke revealed that she warned Pattinson against dating Stewart after their chemistry read. “I remember I told Rob, separately, I went, ‘Listen, man, you gotta remember that she’s under 18 and in our country, you can get in trouble! He went, ‘Okay, okay, jeez, calm down!’… It was funny because they were both pretty shy and kind of a little bit nervous and awkward,” she said. “I said, ‘Okay, let’s go do the biology scene where you guys first meet.’ So we went to my kitchen table for that scene and you could see pretty quickly that they were vibing off of each other.”

Stewart and Pattinson went on to film fiveTwilight movies together: 2008’s Twilight, 2009’s The Twilight Saga: New Moon, 2010’s The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, 2011’s The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1, and 2012’s The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 before their split in 2013 after four years of dating. So why did Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart break up and where are they now years after their split and cheating scandal? Read on for what we know ahead.

Why did Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart break up?

Why did Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart break up? Stewart and Pattinson split in May 2013 after four years of on-again, off-again dating. The breakup came a year after Stewart was accused of cheating on Pattinson with her Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders. The accusations came after Stewart was photographed kissing Sanders—who was married to model Liberty Ross at the time, with whom he shares two children—in Los Angeles. “It seemed like they couldn’t get enough,” a photographer told Us Weekly at the time. Two days later, Stewart was seen with Pattinson on a date in Los Angeles. “They were really mellow,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “They’re a cute couple.” The insider continued, “She leaned against him.” That same week, Pattinson and Stewart also attended the 2012 Teen Choice Awards together, where they were filmed holding hands.

The Teen Choice Awards came two days before Us Weekly published photos of Sanders and Stewart’s PDA from earlier that week. Soon after the photos were published, Sanders’ wife at the time tweeted “Wow” before deactivating her Twitter account. A day later, Stewart issued a public statement, in which she apologized to Pattinson and called the photos with Sanders a “momentary indiscretion.” “I’m deeply sorry for the hurt and embarrassment I’ve caused to those close to me and everyone this has affected,” the statement read. “This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him, I love him, I’m so sorry.” Sanders, for his part, also issued his own statement in which he apologized to his wife and children for the “pain” he caused. “I am utterly distraught about the pain I have caused my family,” he said. “My beautiful wife and heavenly children are all I have in this world. I love them with all my heart. I am praying that we can get through this together.”

A source told Us Weekly at the time that Pattinson was “really depressed” after learning of the infidelity. “He doesn’t know what to do. He doesn’t know if he should forgive her or not,” the insider said. The source continued, “Rob’s whole experience of coming into fame was experienced with Kristen. This is going to be really tough. Nobody knows if they’ll stay together at this point.” Another source added, “Rob is beyond devastated. He’s so heartbroken. He’s shocked she could hurt him and humiliate him this way.” A third source also reported that Stewart was “devastated” by the situation. “She’s very angry at herself. She’s really not blaming anyone but herself,” the source said.

Two months later, in September 2012, a source told Us Weekly that Stewart and Pattinson “had a dramatic makeup” and were back together. “They’re working it out,” the insider said. “He’s still in love with her.” The couple went on to walk the red carpet together at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 2 in November 2012. When asked by TODAY about if she and Pattinson were back together, Stewart said, “I’m going to just let people watch whatever little movie they think our lives are. Keep ’em guessing, I always say.” Stewart and Pattinson split for a final time in May 2013. A source told Us Weekly at the time that the two were “having problems” and “fighting a lot.” Another insider reported at the time that the two argued “about the cheating, about how selfish she always is, about how moody she always is.”

In an interview with British Esquire in 2014, Pattinson didn’t blame the breakup on Stewart and explained the two split because of their age. “Shit happens, you know?” he said. “It’s just young people it’s normal! And honestly, who gives a shit?” He continued, “The hardest part was talking about it afterwards. Because when you talk about other people, it affects them in ways you can’t predict. It’s like that scene in Doubt, where he’s talking about how to take back gossip? They throw all those feathers from a pillow into the sky and you’ve got to go and collect all the feathers.” In an interview on The Howard Stern Show in 2019, Stewart called Pattinson her “first love.” We were together for years, that was my first [love],” she said. When asked if she would’ve married Pattinson if he proposed, Stewart responded, “I don’t know. I wanted to… Yeah, no, I’ve never been in…I don’t know. I’m not a super duper traditionalist, but at the same time… every relationship I’ve ever been in, I thought that was it. I’ve never really been the most casual person.” She also told Stern that it was “weird” to talk about her relationship with Pattinson because she’s never had full permission to “say what happened.” “Because I was so self-conscious about seeming like an attention-seeker,” Stewart said before adding. “He’s the best.”

In an interview with New York Times Magazine in 2016, Stewart opened up about how pressure from the media and fans affected her and Pattinson’s relationship. “People wanted me and Rob to be together so badly that our relationship was made into a product,” she said. “It wasn’t real life anymore and that was gross to me. It’s not that I want to hide who I am or hide anything I’m doing in my life. It’s that I don’t want to become a part of a story for entertainment value.” Stewart echoed the same thoughts in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK in 2019. “When me and Rob were together, we did not have an example to go by,” she said. “So much was taken from us that, in trying to control one aspect, we were just like, ‘No, we will never talk about it. Never. Because it’s ours.’” Stewart also addressed rumors about her sexuality at the time after her relationships Stella Maxwell, St. Vincent and other women. “I think I just wanted to enjoy my life. And that took precedence over protecting my life, because in protecting it, I was ruining it,” she said. “I just think we’re all kind of getting to a place where – I don’t know, evolution’s a weird thing – we’re all becoming incredibly ambiguous. And it’s this really gorgeous thing.” Stewart also told

Stewart, who called herself “so gay” in a 2017 episode of Saturday Night Live, also opened up to the Sunday Times at the time about how she wasn’t trying to “hide” her sexuality by dating Pattinson. “I wasn’t hiding anything,” she said. “I didn’t talk about my first relationships that went public because I wanted things that are mine to be mine. I hated it that details of my life were being turned into a commodity and peddled around the world. But considering I had so many eyes on me, I suddenly realized [my private life] affects a greater number of people than just me. It was an opportunity to surrender a bit of what was mine, to make even one other person feel good about themselves.” She continued, “When I was dating Rob, the public were the enemy — and that is no way to live. It wasn’t this grand statement, ‘I was so confused! Now I’ve realized who I am!’ I have not been struggling.” When asked why she decided to come out publicly, Stewart said, “It just seemed important, and topical.”

So where are Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart now? Five years after their breakup, Pattinson started dating model and actor Suki Waterhouse. In an interview with GQ in 2022, Pattinson recalled a boiler repairman, whom he described an “obsessive” DC Comics fan, talking to him and Waterhouse after he was cast as Batman. “He just randomly started talking about what a DC fan he is. And I’m sitting there facing the other direction, and my girlfriend just keeps continuing the conversation with him,” he said. “And I’m looking at her like: ‘Shut the fuck up! Why are you doing this to me?’ She was very entertaining. Just talking to an obsessive fan.” A source told HollywoodLife in 2022 that Pattinson’s inner circle have been “pressuring” him to “propose” to Waterhouse. “His friends and family anticipate an engagement soon and his family has been pressuring him to propose to her for some time,” the insider said. “They absolutely love Suki, and she is already like a daughter to them. She makes Rob so happy.” The source continued, “Rob has kept his relationship with Suki private because they both know what it’s like to have public relationships with famous celebrities play out in front of the world. What they have is special and their bond is unbreakable. They both want the same things in life – to get married and have a family together.” The insider also added that Waterhouse wants to marry Pattinson first before they start a family. “It is fine that others do it the other way around,” the source said. “But that is not how they want to do it. Suki knows that she has met her person and she absolutely sees herself spending the rest of her life with him. They have definitely talked about marriage and having kids, and they’re both on the same page and know that they want this in their lives. After quarantining together and braving out the pandemic together, they feel that they can get through anything.”

Stewart, for her part, started dating screenwriter Dylan Meyer in 2019. They got engaged in 2021. “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it,” Stewart said of her engagement on The Howard Stern Show in November 2021. “We’re marrying, it’s happening.” In an interview on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in January 2022, Stewart talked about her plans for a wedding. “I want to have a big party or something. I’m so unceremonial. I think we might just go do it this weekend or something,” she said. “Just hang out with everyone afterward. I just want to do it. I’m not a good planner. I can’t make plans for dinner. I like to pivot. You never know where I’m going, man.”

Are Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson still friends? A source told HollywoodLife in 2019 that Pattinson and Stewart are still in contact. “Yes, Rob really does consider Kristen a friend even though they don’t see each other much at all, the last time being at a mutual friend’s home for a party a while ago,” the insider said at the time. “They text occasionally, sometimes about personal stuff and sometimes about work stuff. They are very much friendly but also very private too. Rob does not talk much about Kristen out of respect for what they once shared and where they are at now in their relationship.” The source continued, “Kristen is grateful to be able to call Rob a friend after all these years. They have been through a lot together and she is appreciative that he forgave her for some of the mistakes she made in their relationship. Kristen has matured and grown a lot since falling in love with Rob and never intended on hurting him or breaking his heart.”

Stewart also confirmed her friendship with Pattinson in a 2019 interview with Variety, where she reacted to his casting as Batman. “I feel like he’s the only guy that could play that part,” she said. “I’m so happy for him. It’s crazy … I’m very, very happy about that. I heard that and I was like, ‘Oh man!’ It’s awesome.” She also added that Pattinson has the “perfect cheekbones” for Bruce Wayne.

The Batman will be available to stream on HBO Max on April 19, 2022. Here’s how to watch it for free.

