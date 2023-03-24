Why Are Reese Witherspoon & Jim Toth Divorcing? They’re Making The Process As ‘Smooth As Possible’

Parting ways. After being together for more than 10 years, many fans are asking: why did Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth divorce?

In a statement shared onto their social media on March 24, 2023, Witherspoon and Roth announced their separation. “We have some personal news to share… It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” they said. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

“Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter,” they added. “These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”

Why did Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth divorce? A source close to the Big Little Lies actress and former husband told People, “They really are the best of friends and this is such an amicable decision. They are so committed to co-parenting together. They are invested in their whole family and making this as smooth as possible for everyone.”

Witherspoon talked about how she first met Toth at a friend’s house after trying to get out of a situation at a party and breaking up with Jake Gyllenhall for Elle. “It happened out of the blue,” she said at the time. “This really drunk guy was hitting on me, making such an idiot of himself, yelling at me. He was, like, [slurring, scowling, pointing finger in her face] ‘You don’t know me.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I know. I don’t know you!’ Jim came over and said, ‘Please excuse my friend. He’s just broken up with someone.’ Jim was a really good friend, pulling him out of that situation. That’s just kind of who he is, a really good person.”

She recalled how they approached each other and how she didn’t feel like she was going to marry after her nine-year marriage and divorce with Cruel Intentions co-star Ryan Philippe. “Jim said, `I’m gonna show you every day what a good partner is, what a good person is. I’m going to take care of you. I’m gonna do this so much that you’re gonna get used to it.’ I was like, `What are you talking about?’ I’ve never had anybody like that in my life.”

The Daisy Jones & The Six producer opened up about being a single mom to daughter Ava Phillippe, 23, and Deacon Phillippe, 19, in Marie Claire in 2011. “You know, somebody close to me once said, ‘Oh, no man will ever accept your children.’ And I just thought it was the most horrifying thing someone has ever said to me in my entire life,” she told Marie Claire. “I was determined to find somebody who would make that not true. And I got lucky.” She also opened up about her struggles after her divorce. “I was hard on myself when I got divorced. And until I got remarried, I don’t think I realized how stressed I was,” she recalled. “I feel so much relief. I don’t think I recognized how anxious I was about being a single parent. It was really, really stressful. It’s not easy on anybody. I think Nora Ephron says in one of her books, ‘You know, don’t kid yourself, divorce is really hard on your children. It’s really hard. Children will not be better for it.'” Witherspoon reflects on that last statement. “I mean, there are extenuating circumstances. I’m sure everybody’s life is different, so I shouldn’t say that. But it’s really traumatic. Now I feel a great sense of relief and an incredible amount of support from my husband.”

The couple tied the knot in Ojai, California at Witherspoon’s former home in Ojai, California in March 26, 2011. She celebrated their 10-year anniversary on Instagram. “Celebrating 10 years of marriage to my sweet hubby. What a special day with all of our dear friends. Looking back, I can’t believe it has gone so quickly! I guess that’s how it goes with 3 kids, Big LOVE, lots of laughing, non- stop travel, so many dogs, and fun adventures… figuring out this crazy world together. Here’s to many more days in the sun! I ❤️ you, JT.”

Years before the announcement of Witherspoon and Toth’s separation, a source told Us Weekly in December 2021 that the actress’ co-parenting dynamic with her former husband Philippe, had “never been better.” The Big Sky alum did not experience “a lot of overlap between his and Jim’s responsibilities” with the kids, the insider revealed, noting that they filled “different roles in [Ava and Deacon’s] lives.”

The pair have one son together Tennessee James on September 27, 2012. A representative of the confirmed to ET at the time that, “Both mom and baby are healthy and the entire family is thrilled.” She talked about raising a family with Tracee Ellis for Interview, “I never expected the kind of relationship that I have with them, but it’s so rewarding to be able to have kids that you can process life with a little bit, and they help me understand the complexities of what it means to be a human now,” she gushed. “So I’m really, really grateful that these little humans are in my life. Adult humans. I have two adult children now, Tracee. It’s crazy.”

The Legally Blonde made an Instagram carousel with her husband their 11 year anniversary 363 days before the divorce announcement. “Happy Anniversary JT!! 💗 11 years of adventures, love & laughter. I feel so lucky to share this wonderful life with you. 💕”

