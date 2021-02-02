Rebel Wilson Just Broke Up With Her Boyfriend After Realizing He’s ‘Not the One’

Ever since she surprised fans with the news that she’s single, many are now wondering why Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch broke up in the first place. The pair split after less than a year of dating because the Bridesmaids actress didn’t think he was the right fit for her, sources say.

“Jacob was an amazing guy but just not the one for her long-term,” a source close to the actress, 40, told People on Tuesday, February 2. A separate source told Page Six the relationship had “just run its course” after Wilson seemingly confirmed the breakup with a post on Instagram. The Pitch Perfect star shared a photo wearing a denim dress and yellow cardigan in front of a trailer to the social media platform on Tuesday. “Lots on my mind…aghhhhhh…#single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl,” she captioned the post, notably referring to herself as “single.”

News of Wilson and Busch’s split comes just four months after the pair made their relationship Instagram-official. Wilson posted a photo of herself and Busch, 29, boarding a helicopter en route to Monaco with Helen Mirren and Kate Beckinsale to attend Prince Albert’s Planetary Health Gala in September 2020. The couple went on to make their red carpet debut at the Monte-Carlo Gala.

“They met last year and started casually dating before coronavirus hit. They kept in touch while Rebel was in Australia, and when she returned back to the U.S., they picked back up dating again and became serious,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “Jacob adored Rebel last year before she went on her health journey.”

While the source is referring to Wilson’s “Year of Health” in 2020 where she lost 60 pounds, let’s just say that the star was once more focused on her “Year of Love” in 2019. During an episode of Ant Middleton & Rebel Wilson: Straight Talking on January 14, the actress revealed what she learned after letting love in for a year. “Don’t shut yourself off to love,” she said at the time. “I had lots of really good friends but I never allowed myself to get into relationships until the last few years. Life is short and you really have to go for it.”