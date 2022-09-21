Here’s Why Prince Louis Didn’t Attend the Queen’s Funeral With His Parents & Siblings—& Where He Was

After Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, many Royal fans spotted someone in Prince William’s family who was not present. The question is: Why was Prince Louis not at the Queen’s funeral?

Prince Louis is the youngest of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children. Their two eldest children, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, attended their great-grandmother’s funeral and paid their respects. The young princess made headlines when she taught her elder brother how to bow when Her Majesty’s hearse was passing by them. The new Prince of Wales also disclosed to a mourner that amid his grandmother’s death, he is trying to keep it together for his three kids. “I told him how I work at a school and how it’s been a strange year celebrating the Jubilee and now it’s all changed and we are talking about this,” a mourner told People on September 12, 2022. “He spoke about George, Charlotte and Louis, saying that they were trying to keep some sense of continuity for them at school and keep things as normal as possible.”

So where was the little Prince? Read down below to see Why Prince Louis wasn’t at the Queen’s funeral.

Why Wasn’t Prince Louis at Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral?

It’s likely that Prince Louis didn’t go to the funeral because he was too young. Prince William’s brother Harry also did not bring his young children: Archie, 3 and Lilibet, 1. Kate and the children missed the passing of Queen Elizabeth as they started school on the same day. Meanwhile, Prince William went to Balmoral Castle in Scotland to be with his grandmother during her last moments. The Royal children began attending Lambrook, an independent preparatory school in Berkshire in September 2022.

However, Louis has gone to several royal occasions before such as the Platinum Jubilee held on June 2022. Prince William and Kate wrote on a social media post about how their family celebrated their grandmother’s 70 years of service. “What a fantastic weekend of celebrations. Seeing people across the nation coming together with family, friends and loved ones has been extremely special,” they wrote at the time. “Thank you to everyone who turned out to show their gratitude to The Queen and her inspiring 70 years of leadership. From the crowds on the Mall to communities hosting street parties up and down the country, we hope you had a weekend to remember.” They gave a special shout-out to their youngest, “We all had an incredible time, especially Louis…” with the eyes emoji.

Queen Elizabeth II died “peacefully” at her home in Balmoral Castle, Scotland, on September 8, 2022, Buckingham Palace announced in a statement. She was 96. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the official statement read. The statement continued, “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.” The Queen’s coffin took a trip from Scotland to London, England where she will be laid to rest in St. George’s Chapel in Windsor where her father King George, and her husband Prince Philip are buried. Before that, however, the Royal family made a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey where the Queen laid in state and had a public viewing for four days before her funeral on September 19, 2022.

For more about the British royal family, check out Sally Bedell Smith’s 2012 biography, Elizabeth the Queen: The Life of a Modern Monarch

. The New York Times bestseller, which includes the “real story” behind several storylines featured in Netflix’s The Crown, follows Queen Elizabeth II’s life from her childhood as the “heiress presumptive” to her father, King George VI; to the moment he met her husband, Prince Philip, when she was 13 years old; to her ascension to the throne at 25 years old in 1952. Elizabeth the Queen, which also includes interviews with Buckingham Palace sources and never-before-revealed documents, provides a deep dive into the Queen’s legacy as one of the most famous monarchs in recent history.