Why One Fashion Blogger is Boycotting Altuzarra’s Target Collection

Fashion fans flipped last week when the official lookbook for Joseph Altuzarra‘s collection for Target was released, but one style blogger won’t be snapping up the slinky ’70s-style pieces—or anything at the Bullseye, for that matter—until the retailer starts including plus sizes in its designer collaborations.

Chastity Garner Valentine, the blogger behind Garner Style, took to her site when the Altuzarra images were released and vowed to boycott Target. A sampling of her post:

“Literally 50 pieces of beautiful (and I mean beautiful) affordable clothing and none of it will be remotely close to the size that I wear. The collection consists of deeps hues of burgundy, fabulous snakeskin prints, and fall worthy, silk-like maxi dresses… enough to make any fashion lover lust. My heart sinks. You [have] once again made me feel like a second-class customer, and because of that I’m going to have to discontinue my relationship with you altogether. Year after year, season after season, you put out these gorgeous designer collections and you almost never include a plus range. Every time each of these collections is about to be released it feels like a slap in the face. To add insult to injury, over 6 months ago, you took most of your plus size clothing out of the store, promising me something new and improved and that has yet to happen. I’ve been in this abusive relationship with you for far too long. I can’t do this anymore. I will be personally boycotting Target altogether. No more housewares, grocery shopping, electronics…nothing. I’m done. “

Refinery 29—who first picked up Chastity’s blog post—reached out a rep for Target, who provided a statement that included lines like “We’ll take this feedback into consideration as we move forward. In the meantime, we offer a variety of plus options.”

It’s not hard to see where Chastity is coming from—she has a blog, she’s got a real interest in fashion, and wants to join in on the buzz that comes with a new collaboration. Granted, the last line of her blog post, which threatens to take Target back “when and only when, you include true plus sizes in your designer range collaborations. Until then, I will take my money elsewhere” probably won’t make Target jump to include new sizes in its designer collaborations, but considering the increasing number of plus-size style bloggers, it probably would be worth Target’s while. Especially when you take into consideration the impact bloggers have on consumers, and the fact that stylish plus-size clothing is underrepresented as it is, and there’s a legitimate market for it.

Not surprisingly, plenty of other women agree with Chastity—the hashtag #BoycottingTarget is making the rounds on Twitter.