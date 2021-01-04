The Bachelor’s Kelley Just Revealed the Real Reason She Broke Up With Peter

Since the news of their split, Bachelor Nation members have been curious to know why Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan broke up post-The Bachelor.

Peter confirmed that he and Kelley had split after less than a year in an Instagram post on Wednesday, December 31. “I’m here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways. While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn’t work out in the end,” he captioned a photo of him and Kelley hiking in the sunset.

As viewers know, Peter and Kelley met via a chance meeting at a hotel months before his season of The Bachelor started filming in 2019. The two reunited on season 25 of The Bachelor, where Kelley was sent home in fifth place. Peter went on to propose to Hannah Ann Sluss in his Bachelor finale before breaking up with her to date his runner-up, Madison Prewett, who left the show before his Final Rose Ceremony. Madison and Peter split days after the “After the Final Rose” special, which left him single to date Kelley weeks later.

Four days after Peter confirmed their split, Kelley took to her Instagram to reveal that she and Peter broke up because they’re at “two different stages” in their lives. Their split came right before the two were set to move to New York together. “I know a lot of you have already heard the news, but I wanted to take some time to process it for myself before sharing… It saddens me to say this but Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways,” she wrote. “Peter and I had some unbelievable times together and they will definitely be missed. Unfortunately him and I are in two different stages of our lives and saw our future paths differently.”

She continued, “I wish Peter the absolute best and want to thank everyone for your continued support as I move on to my next chapter. I’m still hoping to make it to New York one of these days, but for now I just want to focus on my happiness! 2021, I can’t wait to see what you have in store!”

News of Peter and Kelley’s split also comes after Real World alum Jemmye Carroll claimed that Kelley broke up with Peter after he cheated on her with a Revolve influencer. “I will forever wish a woman like his mother on him bc that’s what he deserves! He cheated on queen Kelly(who I supported from day one) with a wannabe revolve influencer…” Jem tweeted on Sunday, December 3.

She continued in a second tweet, “I’m not checking shit bc I know the truth and what we are not about to do is make kelly out to be the villain. The revolve girl will either speak soon for attention or will paid off with the promise of endorsements. Either way you’ll see her soon..”

The same unconfirmed rumor was told to Instagram account @deuxmoi, which posts un-fact-checked celebrity gossip. “Peter, the previous bachelor, cheated on Kelley with an ig influencer and that’s why they broke up,” read a rumor posted by the Instagram. A second follower also echoed the same rumor that Peter wasn’t faithful to Kelley, though @deuxmoi notes on its Instagram that it doesn’t claim that any of their posts are based on fact. As of now, we don’t know why Kelley and Peter broke up, but if we look at Kelley’s post, their lives simply don’t align.