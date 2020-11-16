Here’s the Real Reason Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Called Off Their Engagement

After the news of their split, fans have been asking why Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis broke up?

People confirmed on Friday, November 13, that the Booksmart director and the Saturday Night Live alum ended their engagement earlier this year after seven years together. The former couple, who started dating in 2011 and got engaged in 2012, share two kids: son Otis, 6, and daughter Daisy, 4. Though Wilde and Sudeikis’ split seemed sudden, a source told People that there’s no drama behind their breakup.

“The split happened at the beginning of the year,” the insider said. “It’s been amicable and they’ve transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family’s relationship.”

A source for Entertainment Tonight also reported that there’s no bad blood between Wilde and Sudeikis after their breakup. “There was absolutely no drama or scandal, they just didn’t work as a couple anymore,” the insider said. “If you’re looking for a juicy story, there just isn’t one.”

The source continued, “Of course their kids are their number one priority and at the forefront of any decision they make. They adore each other and have nothing but the utmost respect for one another. They will continue to be each other’s biggest supporters, especially when it comes to parenting their children and their careers. They see each other all the time still.”

Though there’s no drama to their breakup, Entertainment Tonight’s source did reveal that the “beginning of the end” was when Wilde and Sudeikis moved from their Brooklyn, New York, home at the end of 2019 to Los Angeles.

One day after news broke of their split, Wilde was photographed on Sunday, November 15, without an engagement ring on her finger. Pictures show her at a horse stable in Los Angeles in a gray sweater, jeans, black boots and a patterned face mask on. The photos also show her left hand and ring finger, which was bare after the news of her ended engagement.

In an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2017, Sudeikis revealed that he met Wilde at an SNL after party.

“I met her at a finale party for SNL,” he said at the time. “We hit it off that night. I actually came off looking a little cooler than I really am because I had heard through the grapevine, through mutual friends who weren’t exactly her best girlfriends, who would report back, ‘Oh you know, I think she’s dating someone,'”

He continued, “So I didn’t make any moves. I was just very, very busy with other things. And next thing you know, I stopped being busy, she stopped dating someone, and then it was off to the races. We sort of reintroduced ourselves. The universe had more in store for us in the fall.”