It’s Official: Chris Noth Won’t Return For the ‘SATC’ Reboot After Reports Mr. Big Will Die

And just like that…Mr. Big will not be in the Sex and the City revival. Page Six confirmed on Thursday, February 18, that Chris Noth, who played John James Preston (a.k.a. Mr. Big), in HBO’s Sex and the City series and movies will not return for HBO Max’s upcoming miniseries, And Just Like That.

As Sex and the City fans know, Mr. Big was Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) love interest throughout the series’ six seasons and two films. While it’s unclear how Mr. Big will be written out of Sex and the City, news broke in 2018 that the franchise planned for Mr. Big to die in the third Sex and the City movie, which never filmed after Kim Cattrall (who played Samantha Jones) chose not to return.

“People close to Kim believe that the script didn’t have a lot to offer the character of Samantha,” “Origins” podcast host James Andrew Miller, who had read the Sex and the City 3 script, said at the time. “They point to the fact that it calls for Mr. Big to die of a heart attack in the shower, relatively early on in the film, making the remainder of the movie more about how Carrie recovers from Big’s death than about the relationship between the four women.”

In an interview on the podcast, Noth said that he had heard that Sex and the City 3‘s script was “superior” to the first two films because of the emotional aspect. “I really hate corny stuff and it could be because I’m a little bit of a cynic. Like, the whole thing at the end of the movie in the shoe closet—hated it,” he said. “Hated the thing at the end of the movie after I felt she deceived me and then I say, ‘Well, it’s time I give you a bigger diamond ring.’ Hated it. I just hate the cornball shit and I thought it was just really sentimental and overly romantic without any feet in realism.”

Along with Noth, Page Six also reported that David Eigenberg—who played Miranda Hobbes’ (Cynthia Nixon) husband Steve Brady in the Sex and the City franchise—also wont’ return for the reboot. Despite what the source reported, a representative for Eigenberg claimed that the actor was still in negotiations to return for the revival.

