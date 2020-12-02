Miley Cyrus Revealed She Divorced Liam Hemsworth Because There Was ‘Too Much Conflict’

Ever since their split, fans have wanted to know the real reason why Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth divorced in 2019. Cyrus recently revealed her battles with sobriety, leading some to wonder if substance abuse had anything to do with the end of her marriage. But in a new interview, the 28-year-old pop star insisted alcohol was not to blame.

On Wednesday, December 2, the “Midnight Sky” singer opened up about her career and love life for an episode of The Howard Stern Show. Cyrus, who released her seventh studio album Plastic Hearts the prior week, told host Howard Stern that her 10-year relationship with Hemsworth ended simply because “there was too much conflict,” and that their divorce in 2019 had nothing to do with her sobriety. “When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone,” she explained. “I don’t get off on drama or fighting.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth married in 2018 and announced their split less than a year later in 2019. The couple definitely had their ups and downs—including a pretty disastrous experience in late 2018, when California wildfires wiped out their home in Malibu. Cyrus told Stern that she and the 30-year-old Hunger Games star “lost everything.”

“Me being an intense person and not wanting to sit with it and not wanting to go, you know, ‘What could be purposeful about this?’ I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him,” she told Stern. “And I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will.”

In September 2020, Cyrus clapped back at rumors about what caused her divorce from Hemsworth. “I recently just went through a very public divorce that f—ing sucked,” she said on an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. “What really sucked about it wasn’t the fact that me and someone that I loved realize that we don’t love each other the way that we used to anymore. That’s OK. I can accept that.”

She continued, “I can’t accept the villainizing and all of those stories,” going on to reference the media’s perception that she moved on quickly with friend Kaitlynn Carter, and later, ex-boyfriend Cody Simpson.