Miley Cyrus Revealed Why She Told Liam Hemsworth & Other Exes to ‘Eat S—t’ in New Music Video

If you’re wondering why Miley Cyrus dissed Liam Hemsworth in her “Prisoner” music video with Dua Lipa, the 28-year-old singer finally has an answer—but it might not be what fans were expecting.

In a new interview with The Project published Wednesday, December 9, Cyrus cleared up what she meant by a shady message to her exes that was featured at the end of her music video for “Prisoner,” a song off of her 2020 album Plastic Hearts. ICYMI, the video, which features pop siren Dua Lipa and was co-directed by Cyrus herself, sees the duo on the run and rocking out together without a care in the world. But it’s what comes up at the music video’s close that had fans really talking: “In loving memory of all my exes, eat shit,” read the message. Fans assumed that this was a dig at past lovers like her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, ex-boyfriend Cody Simpson, or her summer fling with Kaitlynn Carter. According to Cyrus, however, the message was just “poking fun” at her love life.

“I think life can be very painful and sometimes poking fun at it and laughing along with it—like I always feel like life is laughing at me, you know, pulling its strings,” Cyrus Lisa Wilkinson of the Australian news program. “Just creating whatever chaos that it wants to, and it doesn’t take it easy on us.”

Cyrus went on to explain, “So, I think that was a way that I was able to kind of fight back at that and poke a little fun at it and create something that was campy and that was kind of the perfect bookend for what we made,” she said, referring to herself and collaborator Dua Lipa. So, there you have it folks: According to Miley, there’s no *real* bad blood with her exes when it comes to “Prisoner.” (But that doesn’t mean she isn’t shading them on any of her other songs on Plastic Hearts).

Plastic Hearts by Miley Cyrus is available on Amazon.

