Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Broke Up Because They Realized They’re ‘Better as Friends’

We’re sad to announce Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson’s breakup. Cyrus confirmed the split in an Instagram Live on Thursday, August 13, before the release of her song, “Midnight Sky.” On her Instagram Live, Cyrus talked about how her split from Simpson, whom she’s been dating since October 2019, came almost a year after she separated from her then-husband, Liam Hemsworth, in August 2019. (The couple finalized their divorce in January.)

“A year ago, almost to this exact date, the media tried to tell my story for me and control my narrative, and I’m just not accepting that,” Cyrus said. “So today, it came out that me and my boyfriend have broken up, it was confirmed by a ‘reliable source’ even though no one is reliable in a relationship except the two individuals that are participating in it.”

She continued, “But, for right now, two halves can’t make a whole and we’re individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we wanna b. Like everybody else at this age, we’re just deciding who we wanna be with our lives, what we wanna do with our lives. And so, don’t make it some drama story if next week we’re out hanging out or getting pizza. We’ve been friends for 10 years and we’re gonna continue to be friends.”

Though Cyrus didn’t reveal why she and Simpson decided to end their relationship, a source told Us Weekly at the time that the couple split after less than a year because they “realized they’re better off as friends than dating each other.” TMZ also reported that, though Cyrus just announced her breakup, she and Simpson split in the “last few weeks.” Before her Instagram Live, Cyrus hinted that she’s now single in an Instagram post promoting “Midnight Sky.”

“Forever and ever no more. 🖤 The #MidnightSky is the road I’m taking…. head high up in the clouds,” she wrote.

Cyrus and Simpson, who have known each other for the past 10 years, started dating two months after Cyrus’ split from Hemsworth. The two, who met on the set of The Last Song in 2009, tied the knot in December 2018 before they filed for divorce in August 2019 after less than a year of marriage.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a representative for the former Disney Channel star said in a statement at the time. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

After his breakup from Cyrus, Hemsworth went on to date model Gabriella Brooks. In January, a source told HollywoodLife that Brooks has been a “breath of fresh air” for the Hunger Games actor after his dramatic divorce from Cyrus. “Gabriella has been a breath of fresh air and she makes him very happy,” the insider said at the time. “Gabriella lets him be himself and doesn’t put any pressure on him.”

The source continued, “They have no label on where things stand with them at this point and although they’re both really private, they feel comfortable enough with each other to step out in public and allow themselves the freedom to have a good time.”