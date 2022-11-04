Why Do Straight Men Hate Astrology? The Problem Isn’t Really Astrology—It’s Misogyny

Scroll To See More Images

Every astrologer has wondered why men hate astrology with such a burning passion. After all, astrology is older than any present-day organized religion, political system and country. Dating back to ancient Mesopotamia, astrology has been deliberately utilized across countless cultures for thousands of years. Studying the stars has since been a renowned practice, drawing the attention of several established political leaders, philosophers and known mystics. Nostradamus, Claudius Ptolemy, Galileo Galilei and Vettius Valens are a few historical figures who not only employed astrology in their lives but greatly influenced the credibility of astrology.

Despite astrology having a reputable history, it’s still given the side eye. More often than not, it’s straight men who are typically the first to openly invalidate astrology. But what’s interesting is that while men currently go out of their way to discredit the study of the stars, men were also the ones who sustained the educational respectability of astrology. Some of the most influential astrologers of all time are men whose teachings are still widely used by today’s modern astrologers. Quite frankly, the present-day astrological community would not be what it is or have what it does without the academic credibility of the men who studied the natural science that reinforces the validity of astrology.

So, what changed? If men have paved the cosmic way for centuries, then why do they try so hard to destroy what they have created? To discredit what their male ancestors have already proved?

Why Do Straight Men Hate Astrology?

The recent backlash from the male community coincides with the rising inclusion of women, BIPOC and the LGBTQIA+ community in astrology over the last century. Where astrology was once a male-dominated field, today’s astrological community has become incredibly diversified. As a result, the core concepts of astrology have also become subjects of scrutiny to make astrology more inclusive than ever before. Leading pop culture astrologers such as Chani Nichols, Aliza Kelly, and the AstroTwins along with the prolific speakers who regularly present at NORWAC and ISAR work together to expand upon this ancient cosmic study.

Today’s astrologers have greatly influenced not only modern astrology, but also the inclusion of astrology in mainstream pop culture. Leading voices, writers and content creators willingly cater to an astrologically-focused audience. Unlike the men who are celebrated for their dedication to astrology, these modern astrologers and astro-lovers are often discredited for their participation. Instagram reels are written off without a second thought because the astrologer happens to be following a trend, however, that doesn’t negate the fact that they’re also providing astrologically correct information. Trending articles and branded social media posts are quickly condemned with nasty comments from skeptics. More often than not, men are the ones who quickly shoot down any potential conversation on any platform about astrology.

“Metaphysics, astrology and tarot have recently boomed because historically speaking, this was a space where witchy women could have access to their own independence that was never defined by, or connected to, a man… Astrology has a direct correlation with sexism,” claims Desiree Roby Antila, professional astrologer and author of Sun Signs in Love.

Aside from the ever-increasing diversity in the astrological community, there is also a rise in astrological pop culture that does not seem to entice a male-driven audience. Major online publications, social media trends and even the latest dating show, “Cosmic Love”, typically do not serve a male-driven audience. Perhaps it’s the ability to understand a partner through reading an article about zodiacal compatibility or watching a TikTok about the best and worst cosmic pairings (spoiler alert—every zodiacal duo has the potential to flourish). Recently, astrologically-focused TikTok platforms encourage dressing like one’s Venus sign, which doesn’t seem to attract or adhere to content that a traditional male-driven audience would consume. Regardless of the trends or Google searches that lead one to astrological content, men are the notable naysayers waiting for their chance to debunk anything related to astrology at a moment’s notice.

Despite astrology once being catered to men, the recent backlash is due to the usage of astrology as a medium for self-expression for marginalized voices. “The space where women [and others] can explore magical sovereignty may even seem intimidating and uncomfortable to a man in many cases,” continues Antila. ⁠

“ While hyper-masculine interests, such as Fantasy Football, are expected to be commonplace, there is an immediate social divergence when it comes to more feminine interests, like astrology. ”

Not only are well-informed modern astrologers shunned, but so are individuals who display even the slightest interest in astrology. Snide remarks like “Swipe left if you believe in astrology.” or challenges like, “Convince me it’s real!” ruins any opportunity to entertain a light-hearted conversation about the cosmos. It also immediately shuts down the chance to share one’s interests, which leads to an unequal and non-reciprocal exchange of interests. When this happens, there is a greater chance for non-reciprocal emotional labor as well as an unnecessary witch hunt.

“If a man asked a woman about Fantasy Football, she would expect to pull out the few facts she knew to look ‘cool’ to him,” jokes Antila.

While hyper-masculine interests, such as Fantasy Football, are expected to be commonplace, there is an immediate social divergence when it comes to more feminine interests, like astrology. A subconscious resistance to astrology may be directly related to the fear of addressing one’s emotions, shadow self and inner turmoil. Resisting the validity of astrology is easier than a man acknowledging his shadow self through the application of astrology. After all, astrology is a practice that encourages us to look within and contemplate our inner workings on a deeper level.

“ Exploring the birth chart may trigger a man’s defenses, especially if they’re afraid of being seen for they really are—an emotionally complex and imperfect human being. ”

Once one goes beyond their sun sign, they will discover their birth chart, which is a snapshot of the sky at the time of birth. Each birth chart is undeniably unique, proving that having the same zodiac sign as someone doesn’t necessarily mean you have much in common. In your birth chart lies every waking moment, personality attribute, relationship and other aspects of your life. Birth charts are incredibly deep, as the humanity behind each chart spans throughout a lifetime. However, exploring the birth chart may trigger a man’s defenses, especially if they’re afraid of being seen for they really are—an emotionally complex and imperfect human being.

Although terrifying, unnerving, and even socially revolutionary, a man may benefit from entertaining some of this “astrological nonsense”. Astrology can offer anyone—especially men—the opportunity for greater self-awareness while supporting under-represented communities in their quest for understanding the world through astral lenses.