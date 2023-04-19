Why Is Meghan Not Going to the Coronation? The Drama Has ‘Become So Personal’

Scroll To See More Images

It’s one of the biggest days in Royal history, but one question is in mind for Royal fans or just observers: Why is Meghan Markle not going to the coronation?

After the release of the Netflix documentary, tension still lies between the Sussexes and the Royal Family. Despite all the drama, King Charles still wanted his son Harry to join the momentous occasion. A source told People, in February 2023 that the King absolutely wants his youngest to attend his coronation. “It is such a momentous occasion for Charles, and he would want his son to be at the coronation to witness it. He would like to have Harry back in the family,” the source says. “If they don’t sort it out, it will always be part of the King’s reign and how he has left his family disjointed. He has had a reputation as a distant parent, and it would be awful for him for that to continue.”

Harry and Meghan finally got the invite, but once the time arrived, the Duke of Sussex announced that he will be going to the Coronation by himself. So why isn’t Meghan Markle going to King Charles’ coronation? Read more below to find out.

Was Meghan Markle invited to King Charles’ coronation?

Was Meghan Markle invited to King Charles’ coronation? Yes, Meghan Markle was invited to King Charles’ coronation. A representative of Harry and Meghan confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are invited to King Charles’ coronation. “I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation,” a spokesperson for the Archewell founders told The Guardian on March 5, 2023. “An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

Buckingham Palace confirmed on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, that the Duke of Sussex will be at the crowning ceremony of the King and Queen Camilla at London’s Westminster Abbey on May 6. “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet,” they said in the statement.

According to a source close to Harry, he “wanted to be at the service to support his father at this important moment in his life,” the source told People. However, it is likely that Prince Harry will not attend the other events surrounding his father’s coronation.

Why is Meghan Markle not going to King Charles’ coronation?

Why is Meghan Markle not going to King Charles’ coronation? The official reason is that she will be celebrating Archie’s fourth birthday in California with her children, which falls on the same day. However, it’s likely that she’s not attending due to all the drama that’s been happening between the Sussexes and the Royal Family.

“At this point, it’s become so personal,” a close friend of the former Royals told People. “Maybe what they wanted wasn’t achieved, but at the end of the day, he’s going there to support his dad.” The outlet reported that Charlies is “pleased” his son will be there, even though his wife won’t be there at all. The source emphasized that “things are strained” between the family members but Harry “will happily go along with whatever the plan is” and that his main concern about attending was the issue of his security, which has been addressed. A palace insider also told them what they think Harry will do once he gets back to California, “He will look back on it and think it is better to come and play his part and say, ‘I saw my father crowned,’ ” says a source close to the royal household. “And tell his children about it.”

Though a source who’s a friend of the Sussexes also said that Meghan wanted to be at the coronation, but certain circumstances impacted the trip. “Meghan wants to be there to support her father-in-law, but at the same time, the scrutiny she receives outweighs the support,” the source says. “There’s always going to be that other side challenging their reasoning, and who wants to put themselves in that position?”

Several royal experts put in their two cents as to why Meghan couldn’t come. “It’s an elegant solution,” royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith told PEOPLE. She told the outlet that Archie’s birthday “gave them a reasonable out for Meghan not to come.”

Tessa Dunlop told Us Weekly that Harry’s body language at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral was indicative of his reliance of Meghan. “I was watching the body language when he came out of St George’s Chapel when [Queen Elizabeth II] had finally been laid to rest [in September 2022] on the last day of the funeral itself. He was helping Meghan into the car and he just wasn’t a man who was comfortable in his skin,” she continued. “And this time he’s coming over without the support of Meghan.” She continued, “Clearly he does lean on her very heavily. I think clearly, they bonded. They both had painful childhoods [and] took solace in each other’s respective narratives. And he’s coming alone,” she detailed to Us. “That means he’s exposed effectively. He will be made to sit [farther from the royals] at best. So, he will have that feeling of demotion.”

She also echoed the same sentiment of security which was a major issue that was highlighted in Harry and Meghan’s documentary. “An insider tells me that they were a bit concerned about her security and the response [from the public]. They can’t control [what] the public would’ve given her — which would paint Britain in a very bad light too,” she said to Us about how potential protection would have “cost a fortune.”

Dunlop also talked about how there was a double standard when it came to Meghan attending the Coronation. “She would’ve been damned if she did and damned if she didn’t,” the royal expert said. “Harry’s authored [their] history. Meghan’s very much taken a backseat over the last few months. And Harry’s front footed [the narrative].”

A source told Daily Mail in December 2022 that Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, are welcome to attend King Charles’s coronation in Westminster Abbey in London because they’re family. “Harry is his son and His Majesty will always love him,” the insider said. “While things are difficult at the moment, the door will always be left ajar.”

According to a source quoted in Us Weekly, Charles was “sad” his daughter-in-law wouldn’t be there. “Charles is sad that Meghan will not be in attendance. Charles was hoping the coronation would be a chance to better connect and maintain healing between them,” a source said, “but is thrilled [Prince] Harry will be in attendance.”