Here’s the Real Reason Megan Fox Filed to Divorce Brian Austin Green After 10 Years of Marriage

Since the news of their split in May, fans have been curious to know why Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green divorced. Was it because of Machine Gun Kelly? Was it because of “irreconcilable differences”? Here’s what we know.

Fox filed for divorce from Green on Wednesday, November 25 (the day before Thanksgiving) after 10 years of marriage. The move came six months after Green confirmed in an episode of his podcast, “…With Brian Austin Green,” in May that he and Fox had separated in November 2019. The two—who share three kids, sons Bodhi, 6, Journey, 4, and Noah, 8—married in June 2010. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Fox asked for join legal and physical custody of her and Green’s sons. She also asked to terminate the ability for either her or Green to seek spousal support. Per TMZ, Green agreed to the custody request, but wanted spousal support to still be a possibility.

So why did Fox and Green split? Well, a source told E! News on Monday, November 30, that Fox’s decision to file for divorce was a long time coming, especially now that she’s in a relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, whom she met on the set of the film, Midnight in the Switchgrass, in 2019.

“They needed to hash out custody and figure everything out. It’s been in the works and this was always her plan,” the source said. “As soon as they wrapped it up and the papers were in order, she filed. They will continue with 50/50 and have a plan for holidays.”

The insider also noted that Fox “has moved on…and is looking forward to her future” with Machine Gun Kelly. Fox’s decision to file also comes after she accused Green in November of making her look like an “absent mother.” Fox’s comment came when Green posted an Instagram photo of him and Journey on Halloween, and Fox asked why their son had to be in the picture.

“Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It’s not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren’t in,” she wrote. “I had a great halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media.”

She continued, “I know you love your kids. But I don’t know why you can’t stop using them to posture via Instagram. You’re so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I’m an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year. You have them half of the time. Congratulations you truly are a remarkable human! Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?”