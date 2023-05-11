Why Did LUCAS Leave NCT? He Apologized For ‘Wrong’ & ‘Irresponsible’ Behavior

Scroll To See More Images

If you keep up with K-Pop, you might be wondering why LUCAS left NCT.

NCT is a South Korean boy group of SM Entertainment consisting of over 20 members and debuted. The group is divided into different sub-groups like NCT DREAM, NCT 127 and WayV, and sub-units DOJAEJUNG and NCT U. LUCAS was a member of the Chinese sub-group WayV and rotational sub-unit NCT U. He was also part of SM Entertainment’s super group SuperM. Born in Hong Kong, LUCAS was introduced in SM ROOKIES and participated in albums from WayV’s debut in 2019 all the way up to 2021 when he announced a hiatus.

So why did LUCAS leave NCT? Read more to find out.

Why did LUCAS leave NCT?

Why did LUCAS leave NCT? SM Entertainment issued a statement about LUCAS’s departure on May 10, 2023. “After our deliberate discussion LUCAS, we made a mutual decision to part ways with the group NCT and WayV to pursue his individual endeavors. Thank you for your understanding and continuous support as this was a decision taken with much consideration of both the members and all the fans who have supported.”

The statement continued, “LUCAS is planning on showing his performances through a wide variety of individual works from now on. Again, we sincerely appreciate lavished love and support from all the fans and ask for your continuous support and interest in the future.”

LUCAS issued his own statement on his Instagram. The statement read, “After much deliberation and reflection, I have made the difficult decision to part ways with the group NCT and WayV. I sincerely feel sorry for the members, and it is with a heavy heart that I leave behind a long-standing friendship. It has been nearly 8 years since I first joined the members, and I am deeply grateful for their care and support. I will cherish these memories and never forget. I hope that the members will remember me as Huang Xuxi, not just LUCAS. I genuinely love them and will always support them from the bottom of my heart.”

The statement continued, “It took considerable time for me to reach this decision, and I believe this is the right decision for the good of all. Moving forward, I intend to muster the courage to face the fans who have been waiting for me and to pursue individual endeavors. I believe the best way to repay the fans who support me is by continuing to deliver outstanding performances. I will strive to become a more mature Huang Xuxi and an even better LUCAS. Lastly, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to all the fans and everyone who has continually supported me.”

SM Entertainment announced that LUCAS was going to be on an indefinite hiatus on August 25, 2021. They released a statement, “We apologize for causing concern due to our artist LUCAS’s personal life.” The entertainment company also paused the promotion for LUCAS and fellow WayV member HENDERY’s single at the time. “LUCAS is deeply reflecting on having caused great pain and disappointment due to his wrong behavior, and the agency also feels responsible for our poor management of the artist. We once again deeply apologize for causing concern to many people including fans with LUCAS’s personal matters.”

The hiatus came after a Korean netizen, Twitter user @ooooshiiim, claimed that she dated LUCAS and was gaslighting her. According to Koreaboo, the translated tweets read, “At first he expressed interest in me and got my number. We started dating like that but he asked to break up suddenly because he was having a hard time due to schedules. So we broke up without any negative feelings. But that’s where the problems all started.”

The thread also alleged that LUCAS would pay for hotel visits. However, he asked that his girlfriend would pay him back for it. “He gaslit me by saying that there was no one else who was able to understand him” the translated tweets read. “Everytime, he only came to the hotel, ate room service, slept, and left. The moment we checked out, he cut off contact and drew the line with me by saying it was uncomfortable. Without a single thanks, he acted as if it was a given that I should pay.”

Another Chinese netizen came forward and claimed that she also dated LUCAS at the same time he was said to have been dating the previous fan. She posted screenshots of alleged chats with LUCAS and receipts where she claimed that he manipulated her to buy designer clothing. There was also a third netizen, Twitter user @p_note99 who claimed to be LUCAS’ ex-girlfriend and had similar accounts of the gaslighting but didn’t want to come forward at first because she ended the relationship on good terms. To be clear, there’s no proof other than anecdotal evidence that any wrongdoing occurred.

The Hong Kong singer posted an apology on his Instagram concurrently with SM Entertainment’s statement. “I apologize to those who were hurt by my wrong behavior. If you give me a chance, I would like to personally convey my words of apology. I also genuinely apologize to my fans who have given me lots of love and support.”

The statement continued, “While watching the situation during the past few days, I have looked back on my past behavior and sincerely reflected on it. Looking back on my behavior of the past, it was clearly wrong, and it was an irresponsible behavior that betrayed the support that my fans have shown me for a long time. “I will make sure that something like this does not occur again, and I will halt all of my scheduled activities to take time to reflect on myself. Lastly, I would like to apologize to the members, company staff, the many cooperative firms, and broadcasting personnel for causing an inconvenience.”

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence, free and confidential help is available. Call the National Sexual Assault Hotline on 1-800-656-4673.

