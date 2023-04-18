Why Does Love Is Blind Use Gold Cups? The Women From S2 Even Want It As A Tattoo

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re a fan of reality dating shows, you’ve probably picked up on a certain piece of drinkware that’s become ubiquitous with one particular IP. So why does Love Is Blind use gold cups and where can you buy them?

Since Love Is Blind premiered on Netflix in 2020, the show has become one of the service’s highest-rated series, with more than 30 million views in its first two months. “Across the world, everybody feels the same way: Everyone wants to be loved for who they are on the inside. It doesn’t matter where you live, what you look like, how old you are, what your background is, which class you know, or social structure you feel like you’re a part of, everyone wants to be loved for who they are,” creator Chris Coelen told Variety in 2020. “In today’s society, we’ve got all these ways to find love through dating apps and technology. Those things sort of counterintuitively have made people feel disposable. They’ve made people feel like it’s all surface-level. It does the opposite thing it was supposed to do. So, we thought, what if we took everybody’s devices away, how could we get them to focus on connecting with other people?”

So if you’re tuned in and want to know more about those gold wine glasses, read on.

Why does Love Is Blind use gold cups?

Why does Love Is Blind use gold cups? Coelen told Variety in February 2022 that it was simply an aesthetic preference and so viewers could instantly recognize what show they were watching. “It’s something I like. When you turn on the show, you know it’s our show,” he said. “It’s a very authentic, really true following of these people’s journeys, but I like the fact that we have this sort of connective tissue with that in a really light way, it’s fun.”

The cups/glasses have become such a motif that the women from the second season of Love Is Blind even wanted to get a tattoo in their honor. “All the girls, we wanted to get like a tiny little goblet tattooed on ourselves,” season two’s Deepti Vempati shared with E! News . Fellow contestant Shaina Hurley added, “We still have to do that.” And as fans of the show have noticed that the cast drinks everything (and we mean everything) out of the gold glasses. “We’ve been through so much,” Deepti continued. “And we would always put all of our drinks in the gold goblets. It’s just a symbolic thing for us.” As for what the contestants were drinking out of the goblets, it’s pretty much everything. “I would always double fist with coffee, water and tequila,” Deepti shared. It’s nice to learn that even if the marriages depicted on the show don’t last, the plutonic ones seem to and contestants depart the show with friends as well.

With regards to how contestants are chosen for the show, Coelen told Variety in February 2020 that they’re looking for people who are genuinely looking for love. “People who are genuine, people who really wanted a long-term relationship. There’s a lot of good shows out there where people can find love, but it’s not really that serious. We wanted people who are genuine about it. That was kind of criteria number one. Beyond that, within a certain relative age range, that’s about it,” he said. “I think from [the participant’s] perspective when they walked in they didn’t really know what to expect. They were sorta like, ‘Oh, that’ll be fun. It’ll be good time. It’s a lark.’ And then, going through it, they’re like, ‘Oh my God. Like I never expected this to happen. I never expected to really fall for someone’.”

Where to buy Love Is Blind gold cups

You can buy Love Is Blind gold cups on Amazon, both in stem and stemless versions for those of us who are clumsy (hands up? I thought so).

Love Is Blind is available to stream on Netflix.

