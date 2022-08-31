Why Did Leonardo DiCaprio & Camila Morrone Break Up? They Hit a ‘Rough Patch’ When She Started ‘Focusing on Work’

Love hurts. News broke on August 30, 2022, that Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone, his girlfriend of more than four years, Camila Morrone, had split. So why did Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone break up? Neither has offered public statements, but it seems like conflicting priorities were mostly to blame for their relationship ending as they are said to have hit a “rough patch” as Camila’s career began to take off.

“Leo and Camila have had a few breaks in the past few months. It’s a matter of deciding whether they are in it for the long haul or just going to let it die,” a source told In Touch Weekly. “With all of Leo’s girlfriends, once she became focused on work and had her own priorities, he got distant. Rather than have dramatic breakups, they took time apart.” An aspiring actor, Camila’s career has been building recently. She scored a handful of acting jobs between 2018 and 2020 and was even dubbed “the next Jennifer Lawrence” by The Los Angeles Times in 2019. Most notably, however, she landed her first major role in Amazon Prime Video’s adaptation of the bestselling novel, Daisy Jones and the Six, by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

Why did Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone break up?

Another source told The Sun on August 31 2022 that “there are no bad feelings between [Leo and Camila]. It just came to a natural conclusion.” That “natural conclusion,” fans have been jokingly speculating on social media, is the fact that the model turned 25 in June 2022. At 47, Leo certainly has a very particular dating pattern, so much so that one Redditor mapped out the Titanic star’s relationships over the past 20 years to show that not one girlfriend has made it much past the age of 25. Hmm.

The split is still somewhat of a shock, as sources close to the couple said they had been getting “serious” until relatively recently. Leo and Camila vacationed a lot as a couple, they had spent much of the pandemic lockdowns together, shared two huskies, and even moved in together in November 2021 when they were said to have a strong relationship. “They are really solid and everything is great with Leo and Cami,” a source told E! News at the time. “It’s all status quo.”

In a December 2019 interview with The Los Angeles Times, Camila made reference to her and Leo’s 23-year age gap, saying: “There’s so many relationships in Hollywood—and in the history of the world—where people have large age gaps,” she said. “I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.”

How did Leo and Camila meet?

Leo and Camila first met way back in May of that year when they both attended the Cannes Film Festival. Six months later, they were dating, albeit very, VERY privately and sources had denied rumors of their romance. In mid-December 2017 speculation about their relationship began when Leo was spotted leaving Camila’s house. She then spent New Year’s Eve with Leo in the affluent ski resort town of Aspen, Colorado. Just a few months later, in February 2018, they attended Ellen Degeneres’s 40th birthday party together, seemingly confirming their relationship. A source told People: “They are family friends and the two families are very close.” Leo placing his hand on her lower back suggests otherwise, however.

Camila and Leo made their first public appearance at the Oscars in 2020. She didn’t walk the red carpet with him then, though (of all his girlfriends, Gisele Bündchen is the only one to have received that honor in 2005), Camila did sit next to him in the front row. If you ask us, we’d love to see Leo break with tradition and date someone older than him, for once.