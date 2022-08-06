Here’s the Real Reason Kim & Pete Broke Up—She Was ‘Totally Exhausted’ By One of His Traits

End of an era. After the shocking news broke, many Kete fans are asking: Why did Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson break up? It seems like scheduling, age differences and different personalities were some of the reasons why the former Saturday Night Live star and The Kardashians star split.

A source revealed to Page Six that the two broke up on August 5, 2022.“Kim and Pete have decided to just be friends,” a source shared. “They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.” Pete is currently filming a movie in Australia while Kim is based in Calabasas, CA. The source then revealed that their age differences made it hard to maintain a relationship. “Pete is 28 and Kim is 41 — they are just in very different places at the moment,” the insider said. “Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment’s notice,” the source added. “But Kim has four kids and it isn’t that easy. She needs to focus on the kids.” The source also revealed that traveling and her businesses are keeping her busy and she is “totally exhausted by this relationship and other things going on in her life.”

The source also revealed that even in new relationships, she’s fully committed to her kids. “When Kim is with someone else, Kanye can cause problems with the kids. He tries to divide and conquer. He can’t help it. Kim is a really dedicated mother, and her kids will always come first. She wants and needs harmony at home and in her life.” Kim and Kanye are still going through their divorce and Kim was legally declared single on March 2022. Kanye has a running track record when it comes to trashing Pete. Kanye posted a screenshot of a conversation between him and Pete on his Instagram in February 2021, where he claimed that he would never let Pete meet his kids.“I do hope [one] day I can meet them and [we can] all be friends,” wrote the SNL star. “NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN,” Kanye wrote in the caption of his now-deleted Instagram post.

Kim and Pete met on the set of Saturday Night Live in October 2021 when the Skims founder hosted an episode of the famous sketch comedy show. Kim recalled the moment that she wanted to be closer to Pete on an episode of The Kardashians. Kim recalled the time that she hit Pete up after she hosted Saturday Night Live in October 2021. In a confessional featured in an episode of The Kardashians, she said, “I called the producer at SNL and was like, ‘Hey, do you have Pete’s number? And they were like, ‘Yeah.’ I text him. I wasn’t even thinking like, ‘Oh my God, I’m gonna be in a relationship with him.’ I was just thinking, ‘Heard about this BDE, need to get out there, I need to jumpstart my…’” Kim told the cameras with a smile, “I was just basically DTF.” Pete also has a tattoo commemorating the moment. The tattoo says “Jasmine to my Aladdin,” which references their Saturday Night Live sketch where they both played the main characters from Disney’s Aladdin. The sketch also featured their first kiss together.

