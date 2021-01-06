Kim Kardashian’s Recent ‘Big Fight’ With Kanye West May Be the Real Reason They’re Divorcing

Since the news of their “imminent” separation, fans have wanted to know why Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are divorcing. News broke on Tuesday, January 5, that Kim has decided to divorce Kanye after six years of marriage.

“They are keeping it low-key but they are done,” a source told Page Six at the time. “Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks.” Kim and Kanye married in May 2014 after three years of dating. The two share four children: daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 2, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 1. According to Page Six’s source, Kim and Kanye live “separate lives.” While Kanye lives in Wyoming, Kim stays in Calabasas with their kids. “Kim got Kanye to go up there [Wyoming] so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce. She’s done,” the insider said.

The insider continued, “She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign. Meanwhile Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy shit, and she’s just had enough of it.”

Kanye, for his part, also isn’t a fan of Kim’s family. “[He] is completely over the entire family…He wants nothing to do with them,” a second source said, adding that Kanye found Keeping Up With the Kardashians “unbearable.”

So why else are Kim and Kanye divorcing? A source told Us Weekly on Tuesday that Kim’s breaking point came after an explosive fight she had with Kanye in December, which the two never recovered from. “They had a big fight in early December,” the source said. “Kanye blew up at Kim and she was really upset. Things between them don’t seem to have healed since that.”

A second source told Us Weekly that Kanye’s presidential campaign rally in July, at which he claimed that he and Kim almost aborted their first child, was another reason for her to leave him. “She didn’t just walk away,” the source said. “The comments about North and the abortion were the final confirmation. She will protect the children first, always.” A third insider noted that Kim and Kanye have “been living separate lives for many months now.” The source went on to note that Kim and Kanye aren’t in sync as the rapper “isn’t as focused and doesn’t live in the real world.”

The insider also claimed that Kanye’s refusal to receive mental health treatment was another reason for her to call it quits. “Kim is done dealing with Kanye’s unpredictable behavior, she has tried to get him into treatment for his mental health and all attempts have been unsuccessful,” the insider said. “No one can tell Kanye what to do other than Kanye.”

According to another Us Weekly source, Kim and Kanye have grown apart, which is another reason for their split. “She has grown up a lot this past year and is studying the law so she can really make change and provide a better world for her kids,” the insider said. “Kanye isn’t as focused and doesn’t live in the real world, their world views no longer line up.”

As for how he’s dealing with the news of his split, a source told People on Tuesday that Kanye is aware his marriage is over and is fine with that. “He knows that she’s done. She has had enough, and she told him that she wants some space to figure out her future,” the source said. “He’s OK. He’s sad, but OK. He knows the inevitable will happen, and he knows that it’s coming soon.”