Khloé Told Tristan She’ll Never ‘Go Back’ to Him After He Cheated Again & ‘Lost All Her Trust’ 

Since their split, fans have wondered: Why did Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson break up? Were the cheating rumors true? Was there another reason? Well, like all Kardashian relationships, the answer is complicated.

News broke of Khloé and Tristan’s breakup on Monday, June 21, after Page Six reported that the former couple—who have been on and off since 2016—had split “a few weeks ago” after rumors that Tristan had cheated on Khloé with model Sydney Chase in April. “They’re getting along. There is no drama,” an insider told Page Six. “Everything is amicable, and they are on the same page with co-parenting.”

Though Khloé and Tristan maintained a united front at the time, a source told E! News on Tuesday, June 22, that the Good American founder broke up with the Boston Celtics player “very recently” because the rumors became too difficult to handle.

“They had been working through the cheating rumors for the last couple of weeks, but Khloe told Tristan he lost all of her trust and the relationship could not be repaired,” the insider said. “Khloé really tried, but ultimately, felt too betrayed by him. She’s done and says she will not go back.”

Despite the alleged affair, the source confirmed that Khloé and Tristan have an amicable relationship for the sake of their 3-year-old daughter, True. “They have been co-parenting and have seen each other several times in the last week with True, but are not romantically together,” the insider said. “Khloé is very levelheaded when it comes to True and the relationship True has with her dad,. so she will undoubtedly make every effort to ensure that Tristan and True continue to have the same amounts of time that he’s always had with her.”

The source continued, “No matter what Khloé and Tristan are going through or the status of their relationship. It has never affected True’s relationship with Tristan or the time she gets with him.”

Khloé and Tristan’s split came after the NBA star attended a party in Bel-Air, California, in June with Drake, P Diddy and Chris Brown, where he was seen entering a “private room” with three women.

“Tristan was hanging out with Drake, Diddy and Chris Brown the majority of the night. He was seen hanging out with several girls on the upstairs deck and then went into a private room with three girls,” the insider told E! News. “He seemed like he was in a great mood and wanted to party. He was drinking and was partying into the early hours of the morning.”

At the Keeping Up With the Kardashians final season reunion in June, KoKo opened up about how “trust” was still an issue in her and Tristan’s relationship after he cheated on her multiple times. “I mean, I definitely trust him as a friend and all those things, but I’m not someone that, you know, when I need to find out everything comes my way,” she said. “I just have to trust … I just need to focus on today and go day by day. I can’t worry too much about everything else.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on Peacock.

