Kelly Clarkson Revealed the Real Reason She Filed For Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

Since news of their breakup in July, fans have been curious as to why Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock divorced. Now, four months later, the “Since U Been Gone” singer may have revealed the real reason she split from her husband of seven years.

On an episode of her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, on Tuesday, November 20, Clarkson revealed that she’s grateful for in 2020. “I’m grateful in 2020 for the lesson I learned about…myself,” she said. “Even at 38, I feel like I’m always changing and progressing in a good sense, in a good way. And I always want to make sure I’m being the best version of myself.”

Clarkson went on to reveal the advice that her mother, Jeanne, gave her that she’s thought of throughout the end of her marriage. “My mom has been telling me since I was a kid: You are who you surround yourself with,” she said. “You want to make sure you’re surrounded by people that also want to be the best versions of themselves and also want a good common goal for everyone, not just themselves, right?”

She continued, “People, like, could be bad for you in a certain time. And I think that everybody just goes, ‘Oh, well that means they’re bad.’ Well it doesn’t necessarily mean that, it just means that you’re on different paths. And I think that that’s OK. Everybody’s on a different learning curve.”

Clarkson and Blackstock, who married in 2013, share two children: daughter River Rose, 6, and son Remington Alexander, 4. She filed for divorce from her then-husband in July. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Clarkson opened up about why she’s been so candid about her divorce.

“I mean, if anything, I’ve fought my entire career just to be me,” she said. “Because most managers and publicists get nervous with me because I am an open book and labels and people frowned upon it early on. But, I don’t do it for anyone else, honestly. I don’t know, I come from a small town, I’m used to everybody knowing everything anyway. And, I don’t know, I feel like if you’re hiding something, there must be something wrong with it. And there’s nothing wrong with anything—life just kind of happens, and it takes turns that you don’t expect and are sad.”