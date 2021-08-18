Kelly Clarkson Divorced Her Ex-Husband Due to Fears He ‘Was Using Her For Her Money’

Since their divorce, fans have wondered why Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock broke up after seven years of marriage. Well, it could be due to money.

A source told Us Weekly on Wednesday, August 18, that Clarkson and Blackstock’s divorce had been a “long time” coming and that a lot of their issues were due to his jealousy over her success and income. “The relationship had been on the rocks for a long time,” the insider said. “She was the high-income earner with a wildly successful talk show, and is the star of another hit show The Voice. Brandon was extremely jealous of it and made her know it.”

Clarkson and Blackstock—who share kids River, 7, and Remington, 5—separated in June 2020 after seven years of marriage. In July, a Los Angeles County Court judge ruled that Clarkson was required to pay Blackstock almost $200,000 in spousal and child support. Court documents obtained at the time break down the settlement into $150,000 per month in spousal support and $45,601 per month in child support to “benefit” their two children.

The source revealed that Clarkson feels “extremely confident” as she waits for her divorce from Blackstock to be finalized. “[She] can finally enjoy her success without feeling ashamed,” the insider said. “Kelly doesn’t take credit for her success but shares it with the team she works with. It’s just who she is.”

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Clarkson earns $1.9 million per month from her job as the host of The Kelly Clarkson Show and as a judge on The Voice. According to Us Weekly’s source, the American Idol alum worried “that Brandon was just using her for her money and lifestyle” before their split.

“The marriage was really, really awful at the end. Kelly felt that she could no longer trust Brandon. She had a lot of questions that he just couldn’t answer,” the insider continued. “She just wasn’t willing to look the other way anymore.” The source also noted that there was “tremendous resentment” between Clarkson and Blackstock toward the end of their marriage.

After “so much tension in the family home” she shared with Blackstock, Clarkson has since bought a $5.4 million house in Toluca Lake, California. “Buying a new house for the kids was also a new beginning for Kelly,” the insider said. “It was freedom.”