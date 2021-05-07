Kourtney Kardashian Just Responded to Claims She’s the Reason ‘KUWTK’ Is Ending

Since the news that KUWTK will end after season 20, fans have wondered why Keeping Up With the Kardashians was cancelled. The main rumor is that Kourtney—the eldest Kardashian sister who starred on KUWTK since season 1—didn’t want to film the show anymore, which ended the series for the rest of the family. But what’s the truth?

On the Thursday, May 6, episode of KUWTK, Kim told the crew, which she considers her “extended family,” that the E! reality TV show’s current season would be its last. In the episode, Khloé confessed that she was one of the few cast members who didn’t want the show to end. “It’s definitely clear that everyone’s decisions have been made but mine is the only one that would be against the rest of the family,” she said in a confessional interview.

Kourtney, for her part, explained her “love-hate relationship” with the show. “We always said we would do it together as long as we all wanted to do it and felt happy and that it made sense,” Kourtney said. “I’ve definitely had my moments when I wasn’t fully comfortable with filming and then there’s so many exciting moments like where we’ve had the best times and great family trips and so many experiences that we wouldn’t have had if we weren’t filming. I think it’s been a love-hate relationship.”

The family, including Kris Jenner, is then shown posting about the news on social media. Khloé is seen crying while deciding whether to include a broken heart emoji in her post before calling the announcement “very overwhelming.” Kim, for her part, said she was “ready for a break.”

The episode also saw Kourtney respond to rumors that she “single-handedly” was the reason KUWTK is ending. “It’s so funny, there’s all these memes online of like, ‘Kourtney Kardashian single-handedly ended KUWTK,'” she told Scott Disick in the episode.

“Why? Because you’ve said before that you don’t, like, love filming and stuff like that so they assume you’re the one who made the decision?” Scott asked. “Does it bother you?” Kourtney responded, “Yeah they’re saying it as a joke but I’m sure there’s people who really believe it.” Scott then said that Kourtney “single-handedly” ending KUWTK is “obviously not true.”

Kourtney then revealed that the current season isn’t the first time the Kardashians have considered cancelling KUWTK. “Every time our contract’s up we always have this conversation of like, ‘Do we want to keep doing this? What are we happy with? What do we want to do?'” Kourtney said “If everyone wanted to keep doing it I’m sure I would have kept doing it too. Unless I found my island to move to….”

Scott, for his part, explained his concern that he and Kourtney won’t be as close if not for the show. “My biggest fear is that we will float apart and not see each other nearly as much because if we don’t work together every day, we’re surely not going to see each other every day,” Scott said in a confessional interview. “It’s very sad to me, you know. It’s kind of the ending of an era.”

Kourtney, on the other hand, knew that one day KUWTK had to have a finale. “It was going to come to an end at some point,” Kourtney said.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on E!. Here’s how to watch it for free.

